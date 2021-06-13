Two 'Game of Thrones' Stars Join Cast of Epic Netflix Show

✖

Two Game of Thrones alumni are reuniting for a new Netflix original series — Pilou Asbæk and Kristofer Hivju. They played Euron Greyjoy and Tormund Giantsbane respectively on the HBO series, and this week they were announced among the cast members of a new animated series called Twilight of the Gods. the show is inspired by Norse mythology, and is overseen by filmmaker Zack Snyder.

Netflix announced Twilight of the Gods on Thursday as part of its "Geeked Week" promotion. Asbæk will play the voice of Thor, god of thunder, while Hivju will provide the voice of Andvari, a shape-shifting dwarf who finds himself tricked by Loki in traditional Norse folklore. British actor Paterson Joseph has been cast as Loki in this cartoon, while John Noble will play Odin. Other cast members include Jamie Chung as Hel, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Jamie Clayton as the Seid-Kona, Lauren Cohan as Inge, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Rahul Kohli as Egill, Stuart Martin as Leif and Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid.

Meet the cast of Zack Snyder's upcoming Norse mythology-inspired series, Twilight of the Gods. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/CU9lA1JGXX — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 10, 2021

So far, little is known about the show beyond the cast and the subject matter. Netflix did not specify Snyder's role — whether he is creator, showrunner, director and/or executive producer on the series — and there was no preview of the animation style. This could be the deciding factor for the show, as many fans revile the hybrid CGI style of animation that Netflix sometimes employs.

Still, with a voice cast like this fans are sure to at least give the show a chance. Norse mythology has been surging in popularity in recent years even more so than usual as its depictions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe make it more accessible to pop culture audiences. Fans and critics have also begun looking back on how Norse myths have inspired other prominent movies and TV shows — including YouTuber LmL's recent in-depth series on the Norse inspirations for Game of Thrones.

In fact, this is not even the only contemporary take on Norse mythology Netflix is working on right now. The streaming service is also home to Ragnarok — a Norwegian series where modern-day people discover they are the reincarnations of Norse gods like Thor and Loki. Two seasons of that series are streaming now.

As for Twilight of the Gods, aside from the announcement and the casting, there are no details available yet. It is not clear when the show will premiere or what stage of production it might be in.