'The Witcher' Season 2: Netflix Drops First Teaser With Major Announcement

The Witcher Season 2 is finally within sight. On Friday, Netflix took fans back to the Continent as part of its "Geeked Week" promotion. Among other Witcher news was a 15-second teaser for the next installment of the fantasy series.

The new teaser for The Witcher Season 2 shows a few clips centering around Ciri (Freya Allan). This was the first real glimpse of the season that fans have gotten, but it won't be the last. Netflix also announced an upcoming event called "WitcherCon" on July 9, hosted in cooperation with the video game studio CD Projekt RED. It seems more than likely that there, we will see more Witcher teasers, as well as promotions for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The Witcher Season 2 wrapped filming in the spring, and was already slated for release in the fourth quarter of 2021, but fans were dying for some glimpse of the new installment. Naturally, the Netflix original series couldn't sit out Geeked Week — an entire week of virtual events built around the streamer's top sci-fi and fantasy productions. Other big announcements and teasers were dropped for Locke & Key, The Sandman and many more shows that likely have a crossover with the Witcher fandom.

The Witcher Season 2 had a rocky journey to completion. The show was in the middle of filming when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and shut down film sets all over the world. There were even confirmed cases on the set, though thankfully the cast and crew recovered. Later, the show had some more complications when filming resumed, including another coronavirus case and an injured star.

Geralt, meet Geralt. Welcome back into the world of The Witcher! @netflix and @CDPROJEKTRED are teaming up to host #WitcherCon on July 9. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/PjeVafwlb1 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

That did nothing to dampen the cast and crew's passion, as fans have seen in behind-the-scenes featurettes over the last few months. The Witcher is adapted faithfully from the novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, with some input from the video games by CD Projekt RED. The cast and creators speak with affection about bringing this sprawling fantasy world to life.

In one featurette, showrunner Lauren Hissrich said that Season 2 will "dig into The Blood of Elves and beyond." The Blood of Elves is the next book in the series where Season 1 left off, but this comment indicates that the show may be going even further into the timeline. It may go backward as well, drawing more content from Sword of Destiny. There are seven books in The Witcher Saga overall — you can check them out here on Amazon in print, digital and audiobook formats.

Netflix previously released a synopsis for The Witcher Season 2, giving us our best indication of the plot so far. It reads: "Convinced Yennefer's life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent's kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside."

Fans are now that much closer to seeing the story for themselves, and they also have two spinoffs to look forward to on Netflix as well. The Witcher Season 2 is scheduled to premiere at the end of 2021 on Netflix.

