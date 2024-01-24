Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024

Hulu's streaming library is continuing to grow in 2024. After kicking off the year with dozens of new additions that included everything from Death and Other Details to Self Reliance, the Disney-backed streamer is welcoming February in a big way by stocking its streaming library with even more bingeable titles next month.

February at Hulu will be marked by the return of plenty of fan-favorite network TV shows. Next month, ABC's Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary will reutrn for its third outing, with a hour-long Season 3 premiere debuting on Feb. 8. Also returning in February will be The Conners, the Amy Schumer and Michael Cera-starring Love + Beth, and American Idol, which will be back for its 22nd season. On the roster of FX titles will be Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, a limited series based on Laurence Leamer's bestselling book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, as well as the historical drama Shogun, based on James Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name. Hulu will also be sprinkling a heavy dose of love into its content category next month. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the streamer will add beloved rom-coms like Pretty Woman, Hitch, and Valentine's Day.

Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in February 2024.