Everything Coming to Hulu in February 2024
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in February, including the return of the fan-favorite sitcom 'Abbott Elementary.'
Hulu's streaming library is continuing to grow in 2024. After kicking off the year with dozens of new additions that included everything from Death and Other Details to Self Reliance, the Disney-backed streamer is welcoming February in a big way by stocking its streaming library with even more bingeable titles next month.
February at Hulu will be marked by the return of plenty of fan-favorite network TV shows. Next month, ABC's Emmy-winning sitcom Abbott Elementary will reutrn for its third outing, with a hour-long Season 3 premiere debuting on Feb. 8. Also returning in February will be The Conners, the Amy Schumer and Michael Cera-starring Love + Beth, and American Idol, which will be back for its 22nd season. On the roster of FX titles will be Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans, a limited series based on Laurence Leamer's bestselling book Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era, as well as the historical drama Shogun, based on James Clavell's 1975 novel of the same name. Hulu will also be sprinkling a heavy dose of love into its content category next month. Just in time for Valentine's Day, the streamer will add beloved rom-coms like Pretty Woman, Hitch, and Valentine's Day.
Feb. 1 - Feb. 5
Feb. 1
FX's Feud: Capote vs. the Swans: Limited Series Premiere
Naruto Shippuden: Season 8, Episodes 426-437 (DUBBED)
Save It or Sell It: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 3
Addicted
America's Sweethearts
Baby Boy
Big Momma's House
Black Knight
The Cabin in the Woods
Call Me By Your Name
Client 9
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs 2
Date Movie
Dear John
The Descent
Eat Pray Love
The Eye
First Daughter
Force Majeure
Gnomeo & Juliet
Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S.
Hitch
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Jason Bourne
Jack And Jill
Judas and the Black Messiah
Jumanji
Just My Luck
Jumping the Broom
Knight And Day
Life or Something Like It
Love is Strange
Man on Fire
Men Of Honor
Monster In-Law
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
My Super Ex-Girlfriend
Night Catches Us
Notorious
Obsessed
Pretty Woman
Secrets of Eden
The Secret Life Of Bees
Sisters
Soul Food
Twilight
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Twilight Saga Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
Valentine's Day
Warm Bodies
The Watch
What's Your Number?
12 Years A Slave
The 40 Year-Old Virgin
500 Days Of Summer
Feb. 2
Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez: Complete Season 1
Genius: MLK/X: Limited Series Premiere
Farmer Wants a Wife: Season 2 Premiere
Freelance
Feb. 4
Alien Vs. Predator
Beloved
Hope Floats
Predator
Predator 2
Feb. 5
Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold: Special Premiere
Antebellum
Feb. 6 - Feb. 10
Feb. 6
Camp Hideout
Feb. 7
Johnson: Complete Seasons 1-3
50/50 Flip: Complete Season 2
Feb. 8
Abbott Elementary: Season 3 Premiere
The Conners: Season 6 Premiere
Not Dead Yet: Season 2 Premiere
10 Things I Hate About You
True Crime NYC: Complete Season 1
After The First 48: Complete Season 8
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
The Last Song
Love & Other Drugs
Romeo + Juliet
Feb. 9
Suncoast: Film Premiere
The Abyss
Cat Person
The Lost King
Feb. 10
The Lost City
Feb. 11 - Feb. 15
Feb. 11
Father Stu
Feb. 12
Blended
Feb. 13
The Space Race: Documentary Premiere
Cleaning Up: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Feb. 14
Life Below Zero: Next Generation: Season 6 Premiere
Feb. 15
Bakers vs. Fakers: Complete Season 2
Beach Hunters: Complete Seasons 7 and 8
Cake Boss: Complete Season 15
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 1
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 5
Extreme Homes: Complete Seasons 2 and 3
Flea Market Flip Complete Season 13
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1
Insane Pools: Off The Deep End: Complete Season 3
Man vs. Wild Complete Season 4
My Strange Addiction: Complete Season 5
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 5
Naked and Afraid: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta: Complete Season 7
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 2 and 4
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Seasons 10 and 23
1,000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 3
Infinite Storm
Joan Baez: I Am A Noise
Next Goal Wins
Prometheus
2:22
Feb. 16 - Feb. 20
Feb. 16
Life + Beth: Complete Season 2
Pod Generation
Feb. 17
Amulet
Feb. 19
American Idol: Season 22 Premiere
Nomadland
Feb. 20
Operation Arctic Cure: Special Premiere
Feb. 21 - Feb. 25
Feb. 21
The Good Doctor: Season 7 Premiere
The Rookie: Season 6 Premiere
Will Trent: Season 2 Premiere
Blue Birthday: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
Feb. 22
Death in the Dorms: Complete Season 2
Feb. 23
Mercy Road
Feb. 24
Dragonkeeper
Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow
Feb. 25
Monica
Feb. 26 - Feb. 29
Feb. 27
FX's Shōgun: Limited Series Premiere
Feb. 28
Everything is Fine: Complete Season 1
Those Who Wish Me Dead
Feb. 29
Me, Hereafter: Complete Docuseries
St. Vincent
The Shack