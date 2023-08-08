'Twilight': Major Nickelodeon Star Was in Running for Kristen Stewart's Role

Somewhere in an alternate universe, Kristen Stewart didn't get cast as Bella Swan in Twilight, but instead, a fresh-off-Nickelodeon Jamie Lynn Spears. The actress, who recently reprised her beloved role as Zoey Brooks in the Zoey 101 sequel movie, Zoey 102, spoke to Variety about her career, including when she got pregnant at the end of Zoey's run. Spears was at the height of her career and wasn't just known as "Britney Spears' little sister" and was looking forward to her career post-Nickelodeon and reading scripts.

While the Sweet Magnolias star didn't reveal all the scripts she read, she did admit that one was for a little film called Twilight, but evidently, she didn't think it would get as big as it did, saying, "I did read for Twilight. This was before vampires had really made their mark. Now we all love to watch stories about vampires, but I literally was like, 'Vampires? Are you kidding me?' I remember reading it and going, 'Who is going to watch these vampires?' Boy, was I wrong."

Likely due to getting pregnant, Spears had to put her post-Nickelodeon career on hold in order to step out of the spotlight and raise her little girl. It would have been interesting to see her in the film, though, as it probably would have really given her the opportunity to grow and make the world see that she is no longer Zoey Brooks, whether she got the role of Bella or not. Of course, no one could have played Bella Swan better than Kristen Stewart, so it all works out.

Even though Jamie Lynn Spears stepped away from acting for a while after having her daughter, she has been back in the game for a few years now, starring in Netflix's Sweet Magnolias and recently returning to her Nickelodeon roots in the Zoey 101 sequel movie Zoey 102. Maybe Spears will find her next role in a supernatural series so she can see what might have been, it would definitely be different, maybe even the upcoming Twilight series.

The Twilight cast is definitely perfect as it is, considering it is still a beloved saga to this day, so it's hard to imagine anyone else playing the Forks residents. Now knowing that Spears was in the running, it makes me wonder who else could have been part of the fan-favorite series. Maybe it's better to not know, but it doesn't really matter since Twilight is still wildly loved.