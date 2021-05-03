Canceled Netflix Show's Cable Return Date Revealed

✖

The critically acclaimed animated series Tuca & Bertie is returning, almost two years after Netflix canceled it. The series, which features the voices of comedians Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, was rescued by Cartoon Network's Adult Swim last year. On Monday, the network announced Tuca & Bertie Season 2 will air on Sunday, June 13 at 11:30 p.m. ET, reports Variety.

Tuca & Bertie was one of the best-reviewed shows of 2019, but Netflix canceled the show after just one season in July 2019. Haddish kept fans' hopes alive for the show to be revived somewhere else, and that dream finally came true in May 2020. Adult Swim ordered 10 episodes of the show, which is produced by Michael Eisner's Tormate Company with Brave Dummy, Boxer vs. Raptor, and ShadowMachine. Fans can still catch up with the first 10 episodes on Netflix.

In March, Adult Swim released the first clip from the new season, showing Bertie (Wong) explaining to a therapist why she feels like a haunted house, but the therapist is distracted. The clip also showed a second scene where Tuca (Haddish) invites possible suitors onto a bus. The series was created by cartoonist Lisa Hanawalt, who also worked on BoJack Horseman for Netflix.

The show is set in a world with anthropomorphic birds, centered on the friendship of Tuca and Bertie, who have very different personalities but live under the same roof. Steven Yeun also stars as Speckle, Bertie's boyfriend. During Season 1, the show featured the voices of guest stars Awkwafina, Tig Notaro, Michelle Dockery, Laverne Cox, Tessa Thompson, Jane Lynch, Isabella Rossellini, and Taraji P. Henson. "We’re so excited to be on Adult Swim! I can’t wait for the world to see our girls Tuca and Bertie — and our main man Speckle — getting into some fresh nonsense this season," Hanawalt told Variety.

While Netflix became known for rescuing broadcast and cable TV shows after they were canceled, Tuca & Bertie is a member of the rare club where the opposite happened. The One Day at a Time revival was also canceled by Netflix, then rescued by a traditional TV outlet. Pop revived the show, ordering a fourth season that aired in 2020. Pop canceled the show again, and Sony Pictures TV announced the show was done for good in December 2020. Hopefully, Tuca and Bertie's post-Netflix life runs a little longer.