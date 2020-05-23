'Tuca & Bertie' Saved After Netflix Cancellation, and Fans Rejoice
The beloved Netflix original series Tuca & Bertie has been saved from cancellation, and fans are thrilled. The series ran for just one season on Netflix before the streaming service canceled it, and many believed that it did not get a fair chance. On Friday, when Adult Swim revived the show, fans took to social media to celebrate.
Tuca & Bertie was created by Lisa Hanawalt, who also served as executive producer of the show. It has an all-star voice cast, including Tifanny Haddish, Ali Wong and Steven Yuen. While Netflix has saved shows canceled by other outlets, the reverse is rarely true — until now. The first season of Tuca & Bertie will remain on Netflix, but Adult Swim will have domestic rights to the second season, which will include 10 new episodes, according to a report by Variety. Hanawalt expressed her gratitude to the cable channel.
HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PoOlzGMd4n— Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) May 22, 2020
"I've been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I'm thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation," she said.
Fans were genuinely shocked when Netflix canceled Tuca & Bertie last year after its glowing reviews and generally positive reception. Many took it as a sign of the ongoing fight for representation of women in certain parts of the entertainment industry — in this case, adult animation. While Netflix gave huge orders to shows like Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman and Disenchantment, it struck some as unfair that Tuca & Bertie did not get the same chance.
Now it will, and fans could not be more excited. From fan theories to simple shrieks of excitement, they filled Twitter with talk of Tuca & Bertie over the weekend. Here is an overview of how fans are feeling about the renewal.
Reason to Celebrate
And more fuckin TUCA & BERTIE!!!— Ruben Gomez (@rubenpgomez) May 23, 2020
Good News
Tuca & Bertie is coming back! The award-winning animated series that Netflix canceled without being given a chance has been greenlit a second season thanks to Adult Swim! A new 10-episode second season will premiere sometime next year! This is awesome news! pic.twitter.com/lEBi4EUqcL— Animated Antic (@Animated_Antic) May 22, 2020
Reason to Live
OMG YES FUCK YES TUCA & BERTIE SEASON 2 MOTHERFUCKERS pic.twitter.com/BKrfjMthio— ✿ furs ✿ (@raspberryfurs) May 22, 2020
Cast Excitement
When I saw the article first announcing Tuca and Bertie I was like I NEED TO BE INVOLVED. And the goddess that is @lisadraws let me voice a million characters, I love this show I’m so excited it’s coming back! https://t.co/QOnqALb5Iw— nicole byer (@nicolebyer) May 22, 2020
Other Fandoms
Percy Jackson is getting a series because of fans.... Snyder Cut is set to release because of fans...Tuca & Bertie just got renewed because of fans...
Anne with an E fans:pic.twitter.com/T19qyc0d2M— neena nsfr (@abelunsolved) May 23, 2020
-Snyder cut is finally being released— Matthew Bouman (@MatthewBouman1) May 23, 2020
-Tuca & Bertie is coming back from cancellation next year
I don’t like where this is going. It’s gonna give fans the impression they can get whatever they want if they beg for it endlessly. pic.twitter.com/dIAl7iLmt5
Tables Have Turned
Netflix went from reviving other networks’ beloved but cancelled shows (Arrested Development, The Killing) to cancelling beloved shows for other networks to revive (One Day at a Time, Tuca & Bertie) in 7 years pic.twitter.com/sgZBKD3Y4k— Zach Shevich (@ZShevich) May 22, 2020
Fan Art
i can't believe how happy this this news made me
Tuca & Bertie is my favorite show in the entire world and i was so sad it got cancelled by netflix
and now it's comming back?? oh my god im so happy💕
congratulations to @lisadraws !! ⭐️#TucaAndBertie pic.twitter.com/iWLixVjBcd— bbbtiich 🍑🌈⭐️ (@soureggnog) May 22, 2020