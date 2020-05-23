'Tuca & Bertie' Saved After Netflix Cancellation, and Fans Rejoice

The beloved Netflix original series Tuca & Bertie has been saved from cancellation, and fans are thrilled. The series ran for just one season on Netflix before the streaming service canceled it, and many believed that it did not get a fair chance. On Friday, when Adult Swim revived the show, fans took to social media to celebrate.

Tuca & Bertie was created by Lisa Hanawalt, who also served as executive producer of the show. It has an all-star voice cast, including Tifanny Haddish, Ali Wong and Steven Yuen. While Netflix has saved shows canceled by other outlets, the reverse is rarely true — until now. The first season of Tuca & Bertie will remain on Netflix, but Adult Swim will have domestic rights to the second season, which will include 10 new episodes, according to a report by Variety. Hanawalt expressed her gratitude to the cable channel.

HAPPY FRIDAY :)))))))))))))))))))))))) TUCA & BERTIE IS COMING BACK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/PoOlzGMd4n — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) May 22, 2020

"I've been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I'm thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation," she said.

Fans were genuinely shocked when Netflix canceled Tuca & Bertie last year after its glowing reviews and generally positive reception. Many took it as a sign of the ongoing fight for representation of women in certain parts of the entertainment industry — in this case, adult animation. While Netflix gave huge orders to shows like Big Mouth, BoJack Horseman and Disenchantment, it struck some as unfair that Tuca & Bertie did not get the same chance.

Now it will, and fans could not be more excited. From fan theories to simple shrieks of excitement, they filled Twitter with talk of Tuca & Bertie over the weekend. Here is an overview of how fans are feeling about the renewal.