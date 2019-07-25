‘Tuca & Bertie’ Canceled by Netflix After Just 1 Season

Netflix wild and well-crafted animated series Tuca & Bertie is officially done at Netflix. The acclaimed series starred comedic powerhouses Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong as two 20-something birds trying to live life in the city all while experiencing all kinds of wacky high jinks. Despite critical acclaim, Netflix canceled the show, according to its creator, Lisa Hanawalt.

Netflix is not ordering a second season of Tuca & Bertie. — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Hanawalt, who first made waves as a production designer and producer on Netflix’s Bojack Horseman, broke the news that a second season would not not be happening, at least from Netflix.

She went on to praise her team for working so hard on the program, which ran for 10 episodes on the streaming platform. She also brought up the wide acclaim from critics and viewers. The series scored a 100 percent positive critics consensus on Rotten Tomatoes and a 69 percent audience rating on the aggregator, as well.

Tuca & Bertie is everything I wanted it to be: beautiful, funny, fresh, loving, horny, weird, experimental, comforting, and deep. The whole team put our hearts and asses into this show, and I’m so proud of it. — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Cast & crew & writers were flawless. Production ran so smoothly, it felt charmed. My IBS flared terribly and the show was better for it!! — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Everyone is still glowing over the reviews and articles and feedback. T&B is critically acclaimed and has repeatedly been called one of the best new shows of the year. — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Hanawalt then went on to reveal how she’s received numerous personal messages to her and her team thanking them for such a show, which many saw at a creative smart show about young life and women’s issues.

However, the illustrator noted that “none of this makes a difference to an algorithm,” shifting the blame for the cancellation to Netflix’s secretive ways of measuring shows’ performance.

Best of all, I still get daily messages and tweets from viewers who connect personally to the characters and stories. The birdsona & plantsona fan art is SO incredible, are you kidding me! And the show is still being discovered by new fans every day!! — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

None of this makes a difference to an algorithm, but it’s important to me and the way I want to continue making art in this world. 🐦🐤🐍🐢🐧🐵❤️🤠 — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

Thank you to everyone who loves and supports T&B, and to everyone who was comforted and felt like this show gave you a voice. I’m hopeful we can find a home for Tuca & Bertie to continue their adventures. #TucaandBertie pic.twitter.com/xmrAV7Ooyq — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) July 24, 2019

She concluded with a small glimmer of hope for fans, saying that she is “hopeful” that another outlet will pick up the show.

At the same time the Tuca & Bertie news broke, Netflix also decided to cancel the drama series Designated Survivor after airing its third season on its platform. The show was previously canceled after airing twos seasons on ABC, but the streamer had saved it.

Photo Credit: Netflix