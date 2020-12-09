'One Day at a Time' Officially Dead With No Chance of Revival, Co-Creator Says

✖

One Day at a Time has officially reached the end of the line. After being revived by Pop TV and canceled a second time in November, efforts to find the series a third home have failed. Co-creators Gloria Calderon Kellett and Mike Royce confirmed the news Tuesday, announcing that there would not be a fifth season for the series, a reimagining of Norman Lear’s beloved 1970s sitcom.

In a post shared to Twitter, Royce wrote that "sadly, ODAAT's time has come to an end." Despite the sad conclusion, which many fans had been fearing, he said that there is a "silver lining," as there are "4 seasons that will forever exist for people to watch. He went on to express his gratitude for the series, writing that he will "forever be grateful for the amazing experience and honor it was to work on it."

One Day at a Time initially aired on Netflix, debuting in January of 2017, for three seasons before the streaming giant gave the series the ax in March of 2019. That cancellation sparked widespread outrage, with fans petitioning for the series to be saved. Months later, it was announced that Pop TV picked up the series for a fourth season, marking the first time that a cable network saved a canceled series that first aired on a streaming service. At the time, Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said, "how amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next."

Season 4, One Day at a Time's first season on Pop TV, debuted on Jan. 13 of this year. Production on the season had been cut short at just 13 episodes due to the coronavirus pandemic, and production never resumed, though Pop and Sony commissioned an animated special that aired in June and now serves as the series finale. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony and ViacomCBS had been in talks to renew the comedy for a fifth season on CBS All Access, which would have aired in 2021, though that was impossible due to contractual limitations that were part of the show's original Netflix deal, which limited when another streaming platform could run the series.

It's officially over. There will be no new @OneDayAtATime episodes. But there will always be 46 episodes that we got to make that live FOREVER. Thank you to this beautiful cast. Our dedicated crew. And to you, our loyal fans. We loved making this for you. Thank you for watching. pic.twitter.com/sTMorHSu1w — Gloria Calderón Kellett (@everythingloria) December 8, 2020

After Pop TV confirmed in late November that ODAAT would not be returning for a fifth season, series producer Sony Pictures TV reportedly tried to find another home as it had following its cancellation at Netflix. The studio had already been in talks "with multiple outlets."