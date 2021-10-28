‘True Story’: Trailer for Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes’ Tense Netflix Thriller Is Here

Kevin Hart is trying his hand at drama. The popular comedian is best known for tickling audiences’ funnybones, but his latest project, True Story, is a real change of pace for the Jumanji star. Netflix released the trailer for the limited series thriller, which co-stars Wesley Snipes, and while some elements clearly mirror Hart’s life, the series looks to be a dark and twisty ride.

Hart stars as a successful comedian known as The Kid, and his life Is derailed when his mysterious older brother (Snipes) shows up and threatens to reveal their dark secrets. True Story Is executively produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexic showrunner Eric Newman, so viewers can expect violence and intrigue to ensue. True Story hits Netflix on Nov. 24.

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://youtu.be/QP1PAEaszVM

Hart opened up about his new project in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “It’s a thriller; it’s like you’ve never seen me before,” Hart explained. “We wanted to raise the level of curiosity, like, ‘What is Kevin trying to say? Is he playing himself?’ We never refer to the character by name, just Kid. And Kid’s life kind of parallels mine to a certain degree, and then it’s exaggerated in some places. But ultimately it’s a question of, how far would you go to protect the things you’ve worked hardest for? Where would you go to make sure those things remain yours and are never taken from you? I can say just vaguely, because I don’t want to say too much, when life throws certain obstacles and challenges at you, sometimes you don’t even know what you’re capable of. And that was the biggest thing, we wanted to put our character in a situation where he could ultimately shock himself and truly step outside of his norm to become a person that he never had no idea that he could ever be.”

Snipes definitely took to that big brother role, ribbing Hart in an EW interview. While they initially thought that the series would have a more comedic tone, Snipes asked Hart if he thought he was up to the task of drama. “I don’t know if you can handle the drama,” he remembered asking the comic. “When I come, I come correct. We’re not coming to pull punches. So if you want to go for it, then I want to give you my support.”