‘Trailer Park Boys’ Star John Dunsworth Dead at 71

Trailer Park Boys star John F. Dunsworth has died. He was 71.

Dunsworth played Jim Lahey on all 11 seasons of the beloved comedy series. He also appeared in all three of the show’s films, as well as their specials.

His daughter told CBC he died of “a short and unexpected illness.”

“With heavy and broken hearts the family of John F. Dunsworth would like to let people know that our amazing husband, father and grandfather John Dunsworth has passed away,” daughter Sarah Dunsworth said. “John left this world peacefully after a short and unexpected illness.

It’s unclear how much of his role in the upcoming 12th season of Trailer Park Boys, which is slated to premiere on Netflix in 2018, was completed.

He was also known for his role as Dave Teagues in the supernatural drama Haven.

Additionally Dunsworth appeared in Lizzie Borden Took An Ax, Shattered City: The Halifax Explosion and Swearnet: The Movie.