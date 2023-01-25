Trailer for 'Bill Russell: Legend' Released by Netflix

A new documentary about NBA legend Bill Russell will be released very soon. On Wednesday, Netflix released the official trailer for Bill Russell: Legend and announced that it will hit the streaming service on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The trailer features former and current NBA players paying tribute to Russell who died in July.

"The remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon is captured in the documentary Bill Russell: Legend," the official synopsis states. "This two-part film from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power) features the last interview with Bill prior to his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives. On the court, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to championships — two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black head coach in NBA history)."

Russell spent his entire NBA playing career with the Boston Celtics (1956-1969). In his 13 NBA seasons, Russell won 11 NBA Championships, was named league MVP five times, was named an All-Star 12 times and was named to the All-NBA team a total of 11 times. Russell was also named to the NBA's 25th, 35th, 50th and 75th Anniversary Teams and his No. 6 is retired by all NBA squads.

After his playing career came to an end, Russell was a head coach for the Celtics from 1966-1969 and led the team to two NBA titles. He was also the head coach of the Seattle SuperSonics (1973-1977) and the Sacramento Kings (1987-1988). Outside of basketball, Russell was known for being an activist, which led to him winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011.

"From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medger Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change," the Celtics said in a statement after Russell died.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers. Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle."