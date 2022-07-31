Bill Russell, NBA Legend, Dead at 88

NBA and Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell has passed away at 88. The basketball great helped to lead the Celtics to eight straight NBA titles during his tenure, with 11 total overall. According to a statement on social media, Russell died "peacefully" with his wife Jeannine around him, though no cause of death has been revealed. Russell had been battling a longtime illness, keeping him from presenting the NBA Finals MVP trophy in June.

"Bill Russell, the most prolific winner in American sports history, passed away peacefully today at 88...Bill's two state championships in high school offered a glimmer of the incomparable run of pure team accomplishment to come," the statement opens, outlining all of Russell's accomplishments. "But for all the winning, Bill's understanding of the struggle is what illuminated his life. From boycotting a 1961 exhibition game to unmask too-long-tolerated discrimination, to leading Mississippi's first integrated basketball camp in the combustible wake of Medger Evans' assassination, to decades of activism ultimately recognized by his receipt of the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2010, Bill called out injustice with an unforgiving candor that he intended would disrupt the status quo, and with a powerful example that, though never his humble intention, will forever inspire teamwork, selflessness and thoughtful change.

"Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bill in your prayers," the statement concludes. "Perhaps you'll relive one or two of the golden moments he gave us, or recall his trademark laugh as he delighted in explaining the real story behind how those moments unfolded. And we hope each of us can find a new way to act or speak up with Bill's uncompromising, dignified and always constructive commitment to principle."

Others also shared their views on the late legend. NBC commissioner Adam Silver called Russell "the greatest champion in all of team sports" on Sunday after the news spread. "I cherished my friendship with Bill and was thrilled when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom. I often called him basketball's Babe Ruth for how he transcended time. Bill was the ultimate winner and consummate teammate, and his influence on the NBA will be felt forever," Silver added.

The Boston Celtics also shared a statement on Russell's passing, noting how he set the standard for the team and the team's success into its later decades. "Bill Russell's DNA is woven through every element of the Celtics organization, from the relentless pursuit of excellence, to the celebration of team rewards over individual glory, to a commitment to social justice and civil rights off the court. Our thoughts are with his family as we mourn his passing and celebrate his enormous legacy in basketball, Boston, and beyond," the team said.