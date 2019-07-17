‘Titanic’ Star Leonardo DiCaprio Finally Breaks Silence About That Door Scene Controversy With Rose

Over 20 years later, Leonardo DiCaprio has finally addressed the famous Titanic controversy — could Jack have fit on the door with Rose?

While promoting his upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, DiCaprio sat down with MTV with his co-stars Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, though he didn’t exactly offer much in the way of an opinion.

At the end of Titanic, DiCaprio’s character Jack was adrift with Rose (Kate Winslet) in the freezing Atlantic Ocean after the famed boat sank. Rose managed to find a floating door, which she lay on top of, but Jack couldn’t fit, causing him to die from hypothermia. Over the years, the moment has become a controversial one with some fans insisting that Jack could have fit on the slab of wood and therefore lived along with Rose.

Whatever DiCaprio’s feelings are on the matter, he declined to share them in the interview, when he was asked whether Jack really could have fit on the door.

Robbie instantly offered, “Oh my gosh, I thought it. I remember bawling my eyes out when I was a girl.”

Meanwhile, DiCaprio simply said he had “no comment,” with Pitt musing, “That is funny. Well, I’m going to go back and look now, shoot” before asking his co-star, “Could you have squeezed there? You could’ve, couldn’t you?”

“That is the biggest controversy, I think, in modern cinema,” Robbie said.

When pressed further by Robbie, an uncomfortable DiCaprio repeated, “No comment. Like, I said, I have no comment.”

“It’s movie magic, my friends,” Pitt declared. “Movie magic.”

The film’s director, James Cameron, also discussed the controversy while speaking to Vanity Fair in 2017, explaining that no matter how it happened, Jack was going to die at the end of the film and that the scene was an “artistic choice.”

“The answer is very simple because it says on page 147 [of the script] that Jack dies,” Cameron said. “Obviously it was an artistic choice, the thing was just big enough to hold her, and not big enough to hold him.”

“I think it’s all kind of silly, really, that we’re having this discussion 20 years later,” he added. “But it does show that the film was effective in making Jack so endearing to the audience that it hurts them to see him die. Had he lived, the ending of the film would have been meaningless…The film is about death and separation; he had to die. So whether it was that, or whether a smoke stack fell on him, he was going down. It’s called art, things happen for artistic reasons, not for physics reasons.”

Photo Credit: 20th Century Fox