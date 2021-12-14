This Tim McGraw Movie Is Netflix’s No. 2 Most-Watched Title Right Now

Tim McGraw has several of great movies under his belt, and one of them is Netflix’s No. 2 most-watched title right now. The Shack, a 2017 spiritual drama film starring McGraw and Octavia Spencer, is near the top of Netflix’s Top 10, sitting just behind Sandra Bullock’s new film, The Unforgivable. In addition to McGraw and Spencer, The Shack also stars Sam Worthington, Graham Greene, Radha Mitchell, Alice Braga, Sumire Matsubara and Aviv Alush.

The Shack is based on a 2007 novel of the same name, by William P. Young, and tells the story of a family that finds themselves broken by a terrible tragedy. The father (Worthington) sets out on a mission of vengeance, which leads him to an ethereal encounter that will change him forever. In addition to starring in the film, Mcgraw also co-wrote a song for The Shack soundtrack, titled “Keep Your Eyes in Me.” Interestingly, the film’s script was co-written by Destin Cretton, who recently directed Marvel’s .

Videos by PopCulture.com

For fans looking to check out more of McGraw’s acting roles, he’ll next be seen in the Yellowstone spinoff, 1883, which debuts this weekend on Paramount+. Created by Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is a Yellowstone prequel that jumps back to tell the story of James and Margaret Dutton, who traveled to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. The Dutton family patriarch and matriarch will be played by McGraw and his real-life wife, Faith Hill, respectively. Former The Ranch star Sam Elliott will be playing Shea Brennan, who Deadline described as “a tough-as-nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past.” Brennan is tasked with “guiding a group from Texas to Montana,” but they will quickly learn that he is not one to “suffer fools.”

Speaking about his approach to filming the new show, Sheridan explained that realism was crucial. “I don’t build a world with visual effects,” he said, per Us Weekly. “I go shoot these corners of the world that people haven’t seen. The audience today is so experienced. They’ve seen so much, so to move the audience becomes more and more difficult. It’s incredibly expensive and very difficult. But we can do it as John Ford did it. When you need 50 wagons, you’re going to see 50 [real] wagons.” 1883 debuts Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+.