‘Tiger King’: PETA Claims Arrest Warrant for Jeff Lowe Is Still Active

Netflix never could have expected the response that its newest hit documentary, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness, would have received. The show has become a viral sensation with memes circulating, fans pressing for more information on the cast and a laundry list of unexpected sidebars that have been dug up as a result of the series.

The series has sparked quite the public reaction, even resulting in the refueling of the sheriff’s investigation into the cold case involving Carole Baskin’s husband. There was also the resurfacing of a prior incident in which music icon, Prince, sued Jeff Lowe, who took over the Wynnewood Zoo from Joe Exotic. Another tidbit surrounding Lowe has come to light, this one of a much more serious note. In a full post put out by PETA in response to the documentary’s portrayal of all that unfolded, the animal rights organization mentioned that an arrest warrant is still active for Jeff Lowe.

Jeff Lowe profits off the exploitation of big cats. There’s warrant out for his arrest relating to a law-enforcement raid of his Vegas home when two big cat cubs & a lemur were confiscated. We won’t stop until every animal at his roadside zoo is rescued. https://t.co/FX3qlSWZhz pic.twitter.com/S2QIu3yC5s — PETA (@peta) March 22, 2020

The company’s blog post also shares their response to the overall series, which they said Netflix “did a good job” in spotlighting the inhumane actions of Lowe along with Joe Exotic, Bhagavan ‘Doc’ Antle of Myrtle Beach Safari, and Tim Stark of Wildlife in Need. PETA refers to them as “exploiters and abusers who would do anything to keep the money coming in.”

Lowe, who is engaged and preparing for a wedding in July, also put out his reaction to the documentary. In his since-deleted Facebook post, Lowe referred to Exotic as “a monster.” In the show, he is seen eventually becoming an informant and sparking the eventual arrest of Exotic.

“I believe that our biggest contribution to the animal kingdom was helping the feds take down monsters like Joe Exotic and Tim Stark,” he wrote.

The current owner of Wynnewood Zoo is reportedly struggling to keep things afloat, however. According to an interview on Entertainment Weekly with the show’s filmmakers, Eric Goode and Rebecca Chalkin, the zoo is “running on fumes” as attendance has plummeted.

All seven episode of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness can be streamed on Netflix.

