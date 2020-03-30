'Tiger King' Star Jeff Lowe Was Once Sued by Prince

As the world faces the coronavirus crisis, Netflix users have had more time than ever to find the next big show on the streaming service. It didn't take long for viewers to get attached to the newest sensation, Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness.

The series has found itself at the center of many headlines across the Internet and even has risen to the top show on Rotten Tomatoes. The documentary shines a spotlight on the rivalry between two rival zoos run by Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin. Since the show premiered on March 20, many updates on the cast have surfaced, including how Jeff Lowe, who took over the Wynnewood Zoo and became an informant in getting Exotic sent to prison, is having a difficult time as of late. The zoo is reportedly "running on fumes" with attendance plummeting.

Along with that tidbit, a slew of strange-but-true tales have been shared in the time since the series was unveiled. One of those includes a connection between Lowe and Prince. It turns out the "Purple Rain" singer actually sued Lowe in the past. A story in the Texas Monthly has resurfaced, revealing that Prince sued Lowe after he had allegedly sold clothes with Prince's trademark symbol on them.

Take some comfort in this time to know Prince once sued Jeff Lowe from Tiger King (via @TexasMonthly): pic.twitter.com/AXPscSe52T — Cory Woodroof (@CoryWoodroof47) March 29, 2020

What transpired after the allegation was not shared in the article.

With the show taking on a life of its own, Lowe decided to weigh in on the series' portrayal of Joe Exotic.

"Lauren and I just finished watching the Tiger King. Overall, we think they did a good job," Lowe wrote in a since-deleted Facebook post on the zoo's page. "A little sensationalism here and there, but for the most part it was a decent Readers Digest version, telling the story of a sick, twisted animal abuser. Joe Exotic. When i agreed to be involved in this docuseries I was slightly concerned that my Son's Of Anarchy lifestyle might be too much for the average person to handle. I make no apologies for living my life to the fullest extent. But those concerns completely vanished when I saw the segment on Doc Antle, Joe's Messiah and role model. Even I was like, [what the f—]?"

Lowe and his fiance, Lauren Dropla, are also currently planning a July wedding.