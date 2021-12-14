This Star-Studded Family Movie on Netflix Is Winning Over Viewers

A new star-studded children’s movie is making a big impression on Netflix subscribers. After making its U.S. theatrical debut in June of this year and later making its way to Netflix, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway is not only winning over viewers, but hopping right onto the Netflix streaming charts. In fact, the film is so popular that it has not only reached the movies chart, but all three streaming charts it qualifies for – movies, kids’ titles, and overall.

A sequel to 2018’s Peter Rabbit and based on the stories of Peter Rabbit created by Beatrix Potter, the 3D live-action/computer-animated adventure comedy follows mischievous rabbit Peter, who leaves the garden behind and sets out for a new adventure in the big city. When he runs into trouble, however, he needs the help of old friends to save the day. The Will Gluck-directed film boasts a star-studded cast that includes the talents of James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, and David Oyelowo in live-action roles, as well as the voices of Elizabeth Debicki, Lennie James, and Margot Robbie.

Since its arrival on the Netflix streaming platform, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway has been making a splash, reaching all three charts it qualifies for. While the film no longer sits on the Top 10 overall chart as of this posting, it took the No. 8 spot on Monday, Dec. 13. The movie still holds spots on both the Top 10 movies chart – it only falls behind Law Abiding Citizen, Back to the Outback, The Shack, and The Unforgivable – and the Top 10 Netflix Kids titles. On that chart, it has reached the No. 4 spot behind Cocomelon, Lost in Space, and Back to the Outback.

While Peter Rabbit 2 is winning over fans and has a favorable audience rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie was met with mixed reviews from critics upon its premiere. The film has a 67% Tomatometer rating, with the critics’ consensus reading, “an enjoyably silly and self-aware sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway should leave fans of the original feeling fairly hoppy.” Giving the film three out of five stars, Empire‘s Ian Freer wrote, “it feels a little thin and generic compared to family fare like The Mitchells Vs The Machines, but the Byrne-Gleeson combo is winning and Gluck injects just enough slapstick and smarts to justify the last-gasp gag about a sequel. It’s no Paddington 2, but Peter Rabbit 2 works well thanks to a mocking sense of self and a strong second half.”

Peter Rabbit 2 is just one of several family-friendly titles making an impression on Netflix viewers. The recently-released Netflix original animated film Back to the Outback is currently topping the streaming charts, with other popular family titles including the likes of Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous and A Boy Called Christmas, a recent addition to the library from Netflix’s 2021 Here for the Holidays streaming lineup.