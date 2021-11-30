Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to be a subscriber to any of the major streaming platforms. After showing their gratitude to their subscribers in November with a host of new additions, the big streamers – Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, and Peacock – are getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season with hundreds of new titles coming to their content libraries in December 2021.

Making a big splash on the streaming scene, December will be chock-full of big titles at Netflix. The streamer will treat subscribers to everything from the sophomore seasons of hit titles like The Witcher and Emily in Paris to the final seasons of series including Lost in Space and Money Heist. December will also be a big month for Disney+, which will not only premiere Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, but will also gift subscribers with the debut of Encanto, Disney’s latest animated film that will arrive on the streamer just a month after its theatrical debut. Over at Hulu, subscribers can expect to press play on everything from a new season of Pen15 to Letterkenny Season 10 and even It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s landmark 15th season. HBO Max subscribers won’t be left hanging either, as December will bring with it titles like And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival, and the Olivia Colman and David Thewlis-starring limited series Landscapers.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2021.

Dec. 1

NETFLIX

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME

Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM

Are You The One: Season 3

Blood and Bone

Body of Lies

Bordertown: Mural Murders

Chloe

Chocolat

Closer

Death at a Funeral

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

The Final Destination

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Fool’s Gold

The Fourth Kind

Ink Master: Season 3

Ink Master: Season 4

Knight Rider 2000

Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4

Law Abiding Citizen

The Legend of Zorro

Life

Looper

The Mask of Zorro

Minority Report

Pet Sematary (1989)

Premonition

Sabrina (1995)

Soul Surfer

Stepmom

Stuart Little 2

Sucker Punch

Think Like a Man

Tremors

We Were Soldiers

Wild Things

Wyatt Earp

HBO MAX

12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)

20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)

Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)

All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)

All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2

The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)

Blade II, 2002

Bolero, 1984 (HBO)

Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)

Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)

Chicago, 2002

Cloud Atlas, 2012

Control Room, 2004 (HBO)

Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011

Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)

Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)

Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015

Frontera, 2014 (HBO)

The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)

The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)

Interview with the Vampire, 1994

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)

The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)

Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)

Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)

Jupiter Ascending, 2015

The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)

Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)

Limbo, 2020 (HBO)

Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)

The Mask, 1994

Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)

Miss Congeniality, 2000

Mortal Kombat, 1995

Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021

The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984

No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)

Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018

Pulse, 2006 (HBO)

R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)

Rubber, 2010 (HBO)

Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)

Se7en, 1995

Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)

Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)

Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)

The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)

Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)

Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)

Viva, 2015 (HBO)

War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)

The Wedding Singer, 1998

The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)

World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)

The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

DISNEY+

Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Hawkeye – Episode 103

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)

Alex Cross (2013)

All Is Lost (2013)

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

End Of Days (1999)

Guess Who (2005)

Halloween II (1981)

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)

Jennifer’s Body (2009)

Little Women (1994)

Mistletoe Mixup (2021)

Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)

Pineapple Express (2008)

Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)

Ronin (1998)

Sleepless In Seattle (1993)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)

The Hunt For Red October (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)

The Thin Red Line (1998)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Waterboy (1998)

Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)

Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

White As Snow (2021)

A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)

A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)

Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)

Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)

Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)

Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)

My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Sanford: Seasons 1-2

Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)

The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11

The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)

The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)

When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

HULU

Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)

The A-Team (2010)

Above The Rim (1994)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Addicted (2014)

Alex Cross (2012)

Alienator (1989)

All is Lost (2013)

Armageddon (1998)

Back To School (1986)

The Bank Job (2008)

Behind Enemy Lines (2001)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Black Stallion Returns (1983)

Blow (2001)

Bull Durham (1988)

Chattahoochee (1990)

Cherry 2000 (1988)

Con Air (1997)

The Crazies (2010)

Crazy Heart (1995)

Crimson Tide (1995)

Cujo (1983)

The Curse (1987)

Days Of Heaven (1978)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

The Dungeonmaster (1985)

Earth To Echo (2014)

Erik The Viking (1989)

Flightplan (2005)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Friday The 13th (1980)

Her Smell (2018)

Hide And Seek (2005)

Hollow Man (2000)

Holy Man (1998)

Horton Hears A Who! (2008)

Hustlers (2019)

I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)

Jagged Edge (1985)

King Kong (1976)

Love Field (1992)

Making Mr. Right (1987)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

The Princess Bride (1987)

The Raid 2 (2014)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Rio (2008)

Serendipity (2001)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

She’s Out Of My League (2010)

Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2009)

The Siege Of Firebase Gloria (2011)

Silverado (1985)

Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)

Soda Cracker (1989)

Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)

Something’s Gotta Give (2003)

Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)

Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Superbeast (1972)

Troll (1986)

The Warriors (1979)

Young Guns (1988)

Young Guns II (1990)

PEACOCK

The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006

16 Stones, 2015

All Hallow’s Eve, 2016

Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009

Angels and Demons, 2009

The Beautiful Beast, 2014

Believe, 2007

The Birds, 1963

The Book and the Rose, 2006

Bookworm and the Beast, 2021

Bridesmaids, 2011

Brokeback Mountain, 2005

The Change-Up, 2011

Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007

Charly, 2002

A Child’s Christmas, 2008

Christmas at Rosemont, 2015

The Christmas Cabin, 2018

A Christmas Carol, 2000

The Christmas Carol, 1949

Christmas Comes Home, 2011

Christmas on my Block, 2021

Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014

The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020

A Christmas Proposal, 2021

The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966

Christmas Time, 2017

Crooklyn, 1994

The Da Vinci Code, 2006

Dances with Wolves, 1990

Deathcember, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995

A Dog’s Tale, 1999

Drag Me to Hell, 2009

Dragnet, 1987

Elf Day, 2020

The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997

Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019

The Family Stone, 2005

Fantastic Four, 2005

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007

Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019

A Fistful of Dollars, 1964

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017

A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018

Geostorm, 2017

Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014

The Ghost Who Walks, 2019

The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966

The Goonies, 1985

The Green Mile, 1999

The Hangover, 2009

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004

Harry and the Hendersons, 1987

Heaven Sent, 1994

Heaven’s Door, 2013

Holiday Baggage, 2008

Holly’s Holiday, 2012

Horse Crazy Too, 2010

HottieBoombaLottie, 2008

An Hour Behind, 2017

How to Train Your Dragon, 2010

In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018

Inferno, 2016

Island of Grace, 2010

Jack Frost, 1996

Jonah Hex, 2010

Just Go with It, 2011

Land of the Dead, 2005

Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021

Little Fockers, 2010

Little Heroes, 1991

Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Love Surreal, 2015

Love, Lost and Found, 2020

The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012

Meet the Fockers, 2004

Meet the Parents, 2000

Merry Kissmas, 2015

Minor Details, 2009

Miracle Maker, 2015

Mixed Nuts, 1994

Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009

My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014

My Santa, 2013

Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014

Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015

Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015

Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016

Next Friday, 2000

Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018

Open Season, 2006

Overcome, 2009

The Perfect Gift, 2011

Poetic Justice, 1993

Point Break, 1991

Prescription for Love, 2019

Pretty Woman, 1990

Pride and Prejudice, 2003

Psycho, 1960

Red, 2010

Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020

Retreat to Paradise, 2020

Rio 2, 2014

Rising Above, 2015

Role Models, 2008

Ruling of the Heart, 2017

Scarlett, 2020

Scents and Sensibility, 2013

The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007

Sex and the City, 2008

Sex and the City 2, 2010

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008

Snowmance, 2017

Space Jam, 1996

Spider-Man, 2002

Spider-Man 2, 2004

Spider-Man 3, 2007

The Spruces and Pines, 2017

Storm Rider, 2014

Tidy Tim’s, 2020

The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014

Twister, 1996

Vamp U, 2011

Wild Wild West, 1999

Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996

Witless Protection, 2008

WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020

Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991

89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)

Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)

Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4

Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5

Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7

Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City

Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton

Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley

Dec. 2

NETFLIX

The Alpinist

Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES

Escalona: Season 1

SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM

The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere

Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere

Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

HULU

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)

Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)

Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)

The East (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal

Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Shooting Gallery, 2005

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016

Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Dec. 3

NETFLIX

Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM

Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM

Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Breathe the Night

Craig of the Creek, Season 3

Hood River, 2021

Mike & Molly

Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

DSINEY+

Christmas… Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere

The Rescue – Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Joe Bell (2020)

We Are X (2016)

Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)

The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)

Annie Live!: Special (NBC)

Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)

We Need To Do Something (2021)

The World of Kanako (2014)

PEACOCK

Annie Live! (NBC)

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada

Habit, 2021

MECUM Auto Auctions

Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

Dec. 4

HBO MAX

The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3

At the Ready, 2021

Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada

Jingle Bell Princess, 2021

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton

Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City

Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens

Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons

Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City

You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Dec. 5

NETFLIX

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

HBO MAX

Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada

Nitro Rallycross at The Firm

PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford

Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City

Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins

Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks

World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City

Dec. 6

NETFLIX

David and the Elves – NETFLIX FILM

Voir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13

Dec. 7

NETFLIX

Centaurworld: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Go Dog Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX

The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

World War z (2013)

PEACOCK

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4

Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

Dec. 8

NETFLIX

Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming

Disney Insider – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

Hawkeye – Episode 104

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)

WORLD WAR Z (2013)

Dec. 9

NETFLIX

Asakusa Kid – NETFLIX FILM

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Bonus Family: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1

And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale

Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale

Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)

Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)

Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)

Swan Song (2021)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Trollstopia, Season 5

Dec. 10

NETFLIX

Anonymously Yours – NETFLIX FILM

Aranyak – NETFLIX SERIES

Back to the Outback – NETFLIX FILM

How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral – NETFLIX SERIES

Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) – NETFLIX SERIES

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – NETFLIX SERIES

The Shack

Still Out of My League – NETFLIX FILM

Two – NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

DISNEY+

Tron: Legacy

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

HULU

Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Materna (2021)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Dec. 11

NETFLIX

Fast Color

The Hungry and the Hairy – NETFLIX SERIES

PEACOCK

A Christmas Miracle, 2021

Figure Skating Grand Prix Final

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United

Dec. 12

NETFLIX

JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

HBO MAX

Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

A Christmas Star (2021)

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France

PGA Tour: QBE Shootout

Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United

Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle

Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

Dec. 13

NETFLIX

Eye in the Sky

HULU

70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)

Brighton Beach (2021)

PEACOCK

Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Miss Universe (Telemundo)

Dec. 14

NETFLIX

The Future Diary – NETFLIX SERIES

Russell Howard: Lubricant – NETFLIX COMEDY

StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)

American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

PEACOCK

American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021

Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United

Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa

Dec. 15

NETFLIX

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4

The Challenge: Season 12

The Challenge: Season 25

Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe – NETFLIX SERIES

The Giver

The Hand of God – NETFLIX FILM

Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2

Masha and the Bear: Season 5

Selling Tampa – NETFLIX SERIES

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

HBO MAX

What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

DISNEY+

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming

Hawkeye – Episode 105

HULU

Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)

Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)

Rising Wolf (2021)

PEACOCK

Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)

Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves

Premier League – Burnley v. Watford

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton

Dec. 16

NETFLIX

A California Christmas: City Lights – NETFLIX FILM

A Naija Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Aggretsuko: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME

Darkest Hour

Puff: Wonders of the Reef – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere

Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Theory Of Everything (2014)

HULU

Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)

Cryptozoo (2021)

Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

PEACOCK

A Christmas Village Romance, 2021

Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)

Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

100th Anniversary Miss America Competition

Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham

Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle

Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton

Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17

NETFLIX

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming – NETFLIX FAMILY

The Witcher: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

DISNEY+

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

APPLE TV+

Swan Song

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Boxing Day (2021)

Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)

With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU

Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)

The Nowhere Inn (2021)

PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)

The Burning Wall, 2002

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy

Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

Dec. 18

NETFLIX

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – NETFLIX SERIES

Oldboy

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France

Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford

Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal

PNC Championship Golf

Summer House, Season 5

Dec. 19

NETFLIX

What Happened in Oslo – NETFLIX SERIES

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Joy for Christmas (2021)

PEACOCK

The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France

Peacock by the Fire, 2020

PNC Championship Golf

Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool

Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020

Trolls Yule Log, 2020

Dec. 20

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Who You Think I Am (2021)

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970

Dec. 21

NETFLIX

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France

Dec. 22

NETFLIX

Emily in Paris: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

After the Sunset, 2004

The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

DISNEY+

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye – Season Finale

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

Dec. 23

NETFLIX

Elite Short Stories: Patrick – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

HULU

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1

The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)

Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dec. 24

NETFLIX

1000 Miles from Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Don’t Look Up – NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali – NETFLIX FILM

The Silent Sea – NETFLIX SERIES

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

HBO MAX

Black Jesus, 2014

DISNEY+

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Dec. 25

NETFLIX

Single’s Inferno – NETFLIX SERIES

Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – NETFLIX COMEDY

Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dec. 26

NETFLIX

Lulli – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)

Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK

Monster Hunt 2, 2018

Premier League Goal Rush

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea

Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City

Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal

Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton

Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 27

PEACOCK

His Secret Past, 2016

Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

Dec. 28

NETFLIX

Word Party Presents: Math! – NETFLIX FAMILY

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United

Dec. 29

NETFLIX

Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

PEACOCK

FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy

FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria

Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton

Dec. 30

NETFLIX

Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES

Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

PEACOCK

Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)

Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle

Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019

Dec. 31

NETFLIX

Cobra Kai: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM

Queer Eye: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES

Stay Close – NETFLIX SERIES

Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

DISNEY+

80s Top Ten (S1)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Lady Of The Manor (2021)

Time Is Up (2021)

PEACOCK

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5