Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to be a subscriber to any of the major streaming platforms. After showing their gratitude to their subscribers in November with a host of new additions, the big streamers – Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, and Peacock – are getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season with hundreds of new titles coming to their content libraries in December 2021.
Making a big splash on the streaming scene, December will be chock-full of big titles at Netflix. The streamer will treat subscribers to everything from the sophomore seasons of hit titles like The Witcher and Emily in Paris to the final seasons of series including Lost in Space and Money Heist. December will also be a big month for Disney+, which will not only premiere Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, but will also gift subscribers with the debut of Encanto, Disney’s latest animated film that will arrive on the streamer just a month after its theatrical debut. Over at Hulu, subscribers can expect to press play on everything from a new season of Pen15 to Letterkenny Season 10 and even It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s landmark 15th season. HBO Max subscribers won’t be left hanging either, as December will bring with it titles like And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival, and the Olivia Colman and David Thewlis-starring limited series Landscapers.
Dec. 1
NETFLIX
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp
HBO MAX
12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Chicago, 2002
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
The Mask, 1994
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
Viva, 2015 (HBO)
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
DISNEY+
Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
Hawkeye – Episode 103
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Alex Cross (2013)
All Is Lost (2013)
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End Of Days (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Little Women (1994)
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Waterboy (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
White As Snow (2021)
A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)
A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Sanford: Seasons 1-2
Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)
The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11
The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)
The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)
HULU
Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim (1994)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Addicted (2014)
Alex Cross (2012)
Alienator (1989)
All is Lost (2013)
Armageddon (1998)
Back To School (1986)
The Bank Job (2008)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns (1983)
Blow (2001)
Bull Durham (1988)
Chattahoochee (1990)
Cherry 2000 (1988)
Con Air (1997)
The Crazies (2010)
Crazy Heart (1995)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Cujo (1983)
The Curse (1987)
Days Of Heaven (1978)
Dead Man Walking (1995)
The Dungeonmaster (1985)
Earth To Echo (2014)
Erik The Viking (1989)
Flightplan (2005)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Her Smell (2018)
Hide And Seek (2005)
Hollow Man (2000)
Holy Man (1998)
Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
Hustlers (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Jagged Edge (1985)
King Kong (1976)
Love Field (1992)
Making Mr. Right (1987)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Rio (2008)
Serendipity (2001)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
She’s Out Of My League (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2009)
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria (2011)
Silverado (1985)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)
Soda Cracker (1989)
Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
Superbeast (1972)
Troll (1986)
The Warriors (1979)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)
PEACOCK
The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006
16 Stones, 2015
All Hallow’s Eve, 2016
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009
Angels and Demons, 2009
The Beautiful Beast, 2014
Believe, 2007
The Birds, 1963
The Book and the Rose, 2006
Bookworm and the Beast, 2021
Bridesmaids, 2011
Brokeback Mountain, 2005
The Change-Up, 2011
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007
Charly, 2002
A Child’s Christmas, 2008
Christmas at Rosemont, 2015
The Christmas Cabin, 2018
A Christmas Carol, 2000
The Christmas Carol, 1949
Christmas Comes Home, 2011
Christmas on my Block, 2021
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020
A Christmas Proposal, 2021
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966
Christmas Time, 2017
Crooklyn, 1994
The Da Vinci Code, 2006
Dances with Wolves, 1990
Deathcember, 2019
Die Hard, 1988
Die Hard 2, 1990
Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995
A Dog’s Tale, 1999
Drag Me to Hell, 2009
Dragnet, 1987
Elf Day, 2020
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019
The Family Stone, 2005
Fantastic Four, 2005
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007
Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019
A Fistful of Dollars, 1964
Friday, 1995
The Friday After Next, 2002
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018
Geostorm, 2017
Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014
The Ghost Who Walks, 2019
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966
The Goonies, 1985
The Green Mile, 1999
The Hangover, 2009
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987
Heaven Sent, 1994
Heaven’s Door, 2013
Holiday Baggage, 2008
Holly’s Holiday, 2012
Horse Crazy Too, 2010
HottieBoombaLottie, 2008
An Hour Behind, 2017
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010
In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018
Inferno, 2016
Island of Grace, 2010
Jack Frost, 1996
Jonah Hex, 2010
Just Go with It, 2011
Land of the Dead, 2005
Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021
Little Fockers, 2010
Little Heroes, 1991
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007
Love Surreal, 2015
Love, Lost and Found, 2020
The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012
Meet the Fockers, 2004
Meet the Parents, 2000
Merry Kissmas, 2015
Minor Details, 2009
Miracle Maker, 2015
Mixed Nuts, 1994
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014
My Santa, 2013
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014
Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015
Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016
Next Friday, 2000
Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018
Open Season, 2006
Overcome, 2009
The Perfect Gift, 2011
Poetic Justice, 1993
Point Break, 1991
Prescription for Love, 2019
Pretty Woman, 1990
Pride and Prejudice, 2003
Psycho, 1960
Red, 2010
Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020
Retreat to Paradise, 2020
Rio 2, 2014
Rising Above, 2015
Role Models, 2008
Ruling of the Heart, 2017
Scarlett, 2020
Scents and Sensibility, 2013
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007
Sex and the City, 2008
Sex and the City 2, 2010
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008
Snowmance, 2017
Space Jam, 1996
Spider-Man, 2002
Spider-Man 2, 2004
Spider-Man 3, 2007
The Spruces and Pines, 2017
Storm Rider, 2014
Tidy Tim’s, 2020
The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014
Twister, 1996
Vamp U, 2011
Wild Wild West, 1999
Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996
Witless Protection, 2008
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5
Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City
Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton
Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley
Dec. 2
NETFLIX
The Alpinist
Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
HULU
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)
Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
The East (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Shooting Gallery, 2005
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)
Dec. 3
NETFLIX
Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River, 2021
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020
DSINEY+
Christmas… Again?!
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Edward Scissorhands
Ice Age
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Million Dollar Arm
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere
The Rescue – Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Joe Bell (2020)
We Are X (2016)
Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)
Annie Live!: Special (NBC)
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)
We Need To Do Something (2021)
The World of Kanako (2014)
PEACOCK
Annie Live! (NBC)
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada
Habit, 2021
MECUM Auto Auctions
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears
Dec. 4
HBO MAX
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
At the Ready, 2021
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021
Dec. 5
NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)
HBO MAX
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford
Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City
Dec. 6
NETFLIX
David and the Elves – NETFLIX FILM
Voir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13
Dec. 7
NETFLIX
Centaurworld: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – NETFLIX COMEDY
HBO MAX
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)
World War z (2013)
PEACOCK
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)
Dec. 8
NETFLIX
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special – NETFLIX COMEDY
DISNEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming
Disney Insider – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
Hawkeye – Episode 104
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)
WORLD WAR Z (2013)
Dec. 9
NETFLIX
Asakusa Kid – NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)
Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)
Swan Song (2021)
PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Trollstopia, Season 5
Dec. 10
NETFLIX
Anonymously Yours – NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback – NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral – NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) – NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League – NETFLIX FILM
Two – NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl, Season 2
DISNEY+
Tron: Legacy
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6
HULU
Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Materna (2021)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)
Dec. 11
NETFLIX
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy – NETFLIX SERIES
PEACOCK
A Christmas Miracle, 2021
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa
Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United
Dec. 12
NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)
HBO MAX
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
A Christmas Star (2021)
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout
Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers
Dec. 13
NETFLIX
Eye in the Sky
HULU
70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)
Brighton Beach (2021)
PEACOCK
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo)
Miss Universe (Telemundo)
Dec. 14
NETFLIX
The Future Diary – NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant – NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)
HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)
American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)
PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021
Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United
Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa
Dec. 15
NETFLIX
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe – NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God – NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa – NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
HBO MAX
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002
DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Gigantosaurus (S3)
Life Below Zero (S17)
Science Of Stupid (S8)
Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming
Hawkeye – Episode 105
HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)
Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)
Rising Wolf (2021)
PEACOCK
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves
Premier League – Burnley v. Watford
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton
Dec. 16
NETFLIX
A California Christmas: City Lights – NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Theory Of Everything (2014)
HULU
Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)
Cryptozoo (2021)
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)
PEACOCK
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC)
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)
Dec. 17
NETFLIX
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere
DISNEY+
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition
APPLE TV+
Swan Song
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
HULU
Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Nowhere Inn (2021)
PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)
The Burning Wall, 2002
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5
Dec. 18
NETFLIX
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford
Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal
PNC Championship Golf
Summer House, Season 5
Dec. 19
NETFLIX
What Happened in Oslo – NETFLIX SERIES
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Joy for Christmas (2021)
PEACOCK
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France
Peacock by the Fire, 2020
PNC Championship Golf
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool
Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020
Trolls Yule Log, 2020
Dec. 20
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Who You Think I Am (2021)
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970
Dec. 21
NETFLIX
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France
Dec. 22
NETFLIX
Emily in Paris: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
Hawkeye – Season Finale
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy
Dec. 23
NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Patrick – NETFLIX SERIES
HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)
HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
Dec. 24
NETFLIX
1000 Miles from Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up – NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali – NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea – NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 – NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery – NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous
HBO MAX
Black Jesus, 2014
DISNEY+
Encanto
King Tut In Color
Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids
Dec. 25
NETFLIX
Single’s Inferno – NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dec. 26
NETFLIX
Lulli – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)
PEACOCK
Monster Hunt 2, 2018
Premier League Goal Rush
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea
Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City
Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal
Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton
Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys
Dec. 27
PEACOCK
His Secret Past, 2016
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6
Dec. 28
NETFLIX
Word Party Presents: Math! – NETFLIX FAMILY
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City
Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United
Dec. 29
NETFLIX
Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
DISNEY+
T.O.T.S. (S3)
The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere
PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton
Dec. 30
NETFLIX
Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A
PEACOCK
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019
Dec. 31
NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close – NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)
DISNEY+
80s Top Ten (S1)
AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lady Of The Manor (2021)
Time Is Up (2021)
PEACOCK
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5