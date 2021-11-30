Streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in December 2021

It’s the most wonderful time of the year to be a subscriber to any of the major streaming platforms. After showing their gratitude to their subscribers in November with a host of new additions, the big streamers – Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu, and Peacock – are getting into the spirit of giving this holiday season with hundreds of new titles coming to their content libraries in December 2021.

Making a big splash on the streaming scene, December will be chock-full of big titles at Netflix. The streamer will treat subscribers to everything from the sophomore seasons of hit titles like The Witcher and Emily in Paris to the final seasons of series including Lost in Space and Money Heist. December will also be a big month for Disney+, which will not only premiere Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett, but will also gift subscribers with the debut of Encanto, Disney’s latest animated film that will arrive on the streamer just a month after its theatrical debut. Over at Hulu, subscribers can expect to press play on everything from a new season of Pen15 to Letterkenny Season 10 and even It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia‘s landmark 15th season. HBO Max subscribers won’t be left hanging either, as December will bring with it titles like And Just Like That, the Sex and the City revival, and the Olivia Colman and David Thewlis-starring limited series Landscapers.

To enjoy the news titles to the fullest, you may want to consider signing up for a subscription. You can sign up for Disney+ here, Hulu by clicking here, and Peacock here. Most of these services offer a free trial period, including Netflix, which also offers a “Netflix Free Section.” Keep scrolling to see all of the titles headed to the streaming services in December 2021.

Dec. 1

NETFLIX
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: STONE OCEAN – NETFLIX ANIME
Kayko and Kokosh – NETFLIX FAMILY
Kayko and Kokosh: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Lost in Space: Season 3 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Power of the Dog – NETFLIX FILM
Are You The One: Season 3
Blood and Bone
Body of Lies
Bordertown: Mural Murders
Chloe
Chocolat
Closer
Death at a Funeral
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
The Final Destination
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Fool’s Gold
The Fourth Kind
Ink Master: Season 3
Ink Master: Season 4
Knight Rider 2000
Knight Rider: Seasons 1-4
Law Abiding Citizen
The Legend of Zorro
Life
Looper
The Mask of Zorro
Minority Report
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
Sabrina (1995)
Soul Surfer
Stepmom
Stuart Little 2
Sucker Punch
Think Like a Man
Tremors
We Were Soldiers
Wild Things
Wyatt Earp

HBO MAX
12 Strong, 2018 (HBO)
20 Feet from Stardom, 2013 (HBO)
Adrienne, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
A Perfect Murder, 1998 (HBO)
All I See Is You, 2016 (HBO)
All Rise, Seasons 1 and 2
The Answer Man, 2009 (HBO)
Blade II, 2002
Bolero, 1984 (HBO)
Breakdown, 1997 (HBO)
Changing Lanes, 2002 (HBO)
Chicago, 2002
Cloud Atlas, 2012
Control Room, 2004 (HBO)
Crazy, Stupid, Love., 2011
Days Of Thunder, 1990 (HBO)
Dragged Across Concrete, 2018 (HBO)
Enough Said, 2013 (HBO)
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery, 2015
Frontera, 2014 (HBO)
The Good Doctor, 2011 (HBO)
The Haunting In Connecticut, 2009 (HBO)
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, 2012 (HBO)
Interview with the Vampire, 1994
The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, 2013 (HBO)
The Italian Job, 2003 (HBO)
Jack The Giant Slayer, 2013 (HBO)
Jackie Brown, 1997 (HBO)
Jupiter Ascending, 2015
The Lawnmower Man, 1992 (HBO)
Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace, 1996 (HBO)
Limbo, 2020 (HBO)
Little Monsters, 1989 (HBO)
The Mask, 1994
Max Steel, 2016 (HBO)
Miss Congeniality, 2000
Mortal Kombat, 1995
Mortal Kombat: Battle of the Realms, 2021
The Muppets Take Manhattan, 1984
No Country For Old Men, 2007 (HBO)
Percy Jackson Sea Of Monsters, 2013 (HBO)
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History, 2018
Pulse, 2006 (HBO)
R.I.P.D., 2013 (HBO)
Rubber, 2010 (HBO)
Runner Runner, 2013 (HBO)
Se7en, 1995
Shark Night 3D, 2011 (HBO)
Surrogates, 2009 (HBO)
Troll Hunter, 2010 (HBO)
The Truman Show, 1998 (HBO)
Two For The Money, 2005 (HBO)
Two Lovers, 2008 (HBO)
Viva, 2015 (HBO)
War On Everyone, 2016 (HBO)
The Wedding Singer, 1998
The Wolfpack, 2015 (HBO)
World’s Greatest Dad, 2009 (HBO)
The Wrecking Crew!, 2008 (HBO)
XXX, 2002

DISNEY+
Disney Insider – “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”
Hawkeye – Episode 103

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012)
Alex Cross (2013)
All Is Lost (2013)
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In The Hat (2003)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
End Of Days (1999)
Guess Who (2005)
Halloween II (1981)
Halloween III: Season Of The Witch (1982)
Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Little Women (1994)
Mistletoe Mixup (2021)
Mr. Popper’s Penguins (2011)
Pineapple Express (2008)
Pineapple Express (Unrated) (2008)
Ronin (1998)
Sleepless In Seattle (1993)
Soul Surfer (2011)
Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby (2006)
The Hunt For Red October (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
The Royal Tenenbaums (2002)
The Thin Red Line (1998)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
The Waterboy (1998)
Tyler Perry’s The Family That Preys (2008)
Under The Tuscan Sun (2003)
What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)
White As Snow (2021)
A Discovery of Witches: Season 1 (AMC+)
A House Divided: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Believe (2016) (UP Faith & Family)
Bonanza: Season 1 (Best Westerns Ever)
Brad Meltzer’s Decoded: Season 1 (HISTORY Vault)
Christmas Everlasting (2020) (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hallmark Drama’s Christmas Cookie Matchup: Season 1 (Hallmark Movies Now)
Hostages: Season 1 (Topic)
My Crazy Ex: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Roadkill: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Sanford: Seasons 1-2
Sanford And Son: Seasons 1-6
Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2014) (Hallmark Movies Now)
The Gulf: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
The Jeffersons: Seasons 1-11
The Perfect Wedding Match (2021) (UP Faith & Family)
The Tom & Jerry Show: Season 1 (Boomerang)
When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas: Season 7 (Hallmark Movies Now)

HULU
Candified: Home for the Holidays: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
All Rise: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (CBS)
The A-Team (2010)
Above The Rim (1994)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Addicted (2014)
Alex Cross (2012)
Alienator (1989)
All is Lost (2013)
Armageddon (1998)
Back To School (1986)
The Bank Job (2008)
Behind Enemy Lines (2001)
The Black Stallion (1979)
The Black Stallion Returns (1983)
Blow (2001)
Bull Durham (1988)
Chattahoochee (1990)
Cherry 2000 (1988)
Con Air (1997)
The Crazies (2010)
Crazy Heart (1995)
Crimson Tide (1995)
Cujo (1983)
The Curse (1987)
Days Of Heaven (1978)
Dead Man Walking (1995)
The Dungeonmaster (1985)
Earth To Echo (2014)
Erik The Viking (1989)
Flightplan (2005)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Friday The 13th (1980)
Her Smell (2018)
Hide And Seek (2005)
Hollow Man (2000)
Holy Man (1998)
Horton Hears A Who! (2008)
Hustlers (2019)
I Love You, Beth Cooper (2009)
Jagged Edge (1985)
King Kong (1976)
Love Field (1992)
Making Mr. Right (1987)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)
Ocean’s Eleven (2001)
Ocean’s Twelve (2004)
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)
The Princess Bride (1987)
The Raid 2 (2014)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Rio (2008)
Serendipity (2001)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
She’s Out Of My League (2010)
Sherlock Holmes (2009)
Sherlock Holmes: A Game Of Shadows (2009)
The Siege Of Firebase Gloria (2011)
Silverado (1985)
Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow (2004)
Soda Cracker (1989)
Some Kind Of Wonderful (1987)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Stephen King’s Graveyard Shift (1990)
Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)
Superbeast (1972)
Troll (1986)
The Warriors (1979)
Young Guns (1988)
Young Guns II (1990)

PEACOCK
The 12 Dogs of Christmas, 2006  
16 Stones, 2015  
All Hallow’s Eve, 2016  
Alvin and the Chipmunks: Chiprecked, 2011  
Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel, 2009  
Angels and Demons, 2009  
The Beautiful Beast, 2014 
Believe, 2007 
The Birds, 1963  
The Book and the Rose, 2006 
Bookworm and the Beast, 2021  
Bridesmaids, 2011  
Brokeback Mountain, 2005  
The Change-Up, 2011  
Charlie Wilson’s War, 2007  
Charly, 2002 
A Child’s Christmas, 2008  
Christmas at Rosemont, 2015  
The Christmas Cabin, 2018  
A Christmas Carol, 2000 
The Christmas Carol, 1949  
Christmas Comes Home, 2011 
Christmas on my Block, 2021  
Christmas on Salvation Street, 2014  
The Christmas Project Reunion, 2020  
A Christmas Proposal, 2021  
The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t, 1966  
Christmas Time, 2017 
Crooklyn, 1994  
The Da Vinci Code, 2006  
Dances with Wolves, 1990  
Deathcember, 2019  
Die Hard, 1988  
Die Hard 2, 1990  
Die Hard with a Vengeance 1995  
A Dog’s Tale, 1999  
Drag Me to Hell, 2009  
Dragnet, 1987  
Elf Day, 2020  
The Elf Who Didn’t Believe, 1997  
Elfette Saves Christmas, 2019  
The Family Stone, 2005  
Fantastic Four, 2005  
Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, 2007  
Feast of the Seven Fishes, 2019  
A Fistful of Dollars, 1964  
Friday, 1995  
The Friday After Next, 2002  
A Frozen Christmas 2, 2017 
A Frozen Christmas 3, 2018 
Geostorm, 2017  
Getting to the Nutcracker, 2014 
The Ghost Who Walks, 2019 
The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, 1966  
The Goonies, 1985  
The Green Mile, 1999  
The Hangover, 2009  
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, 2008  
Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, 2004  
Harry and the Hendersons, 1987  
Heaven Sent, 1994  
Heaven’s Door, 2013  
Holiday Baggage, 2008 
Holly’s Holiday, 2012  
Horse Crazy Too, 2010 
HottieBoombaLottie, 2008 
An Hour Behind, 2017  
How to Train Your Dragon, 2010  
In Emma’s Footsteps, 2018  
Inferno, 2016  
Island of Grace, 2010  
Jack Frost, 1996  
Jonah Hex, 2010  
Just Go with It, 2011  
Land of the Dead, 2005  
Lights, Camera, Romance, 2021  
Little Fockers, 2010  
Little Heroes, 1991  
Little Voices: The Life of Jesus Christ, 2010 
Live Free or Die Hard, 2007  
Love Surreal, 2015  
Love, Lost and Found, 2020 
The March Sisters at Christmas, 2012 
Meet the Fockers, 2004  
Meet the Parents, 2000  
Merry Kissmas, 2015  
Minor Details, 2009 
Miracle Maker, 2015  
Mixed Nuts, 1994  
Monsters vs. Aliens, 2009  
My Dad Is Scrooge, 2014  
My Santa, 2013 
Mythica (1): A Quest for Heroes, 2014  
Mythica (2): The Darkspore, 2015  
Mythica (3): The Necromancer, 2015  
Mythica (4): The Iron Crown, 2016  
Next Friday, 2000  
Not Cinderella’s Type, 2018  
Open Season, 2006  
Overcome, 2009 
The Perfect Gift, 2011  
Poetic Justice, 1993  
Point Break, 1991  
Prescription for Love, 2019 
Pretty Woman, 1990  
Pride and Prejudice, 2003 
Psycho, 1960  
Red, 2010  
Resilience and the Lost Gems, 2020  
Retreat to Paradise, 2020  
Rio 2, 2014  
Rising Above, 2015 
Role Models, 2008  
Ruling of the Heart, 2017  
Scarlett, 2020 
Scents and Sensibility, 2013  
The Secret of the Nutcracker, 2007  
Sex and the City, 2008  
Sex and the City 2, 2010  
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, 2005  
The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2, 2008  
Snowmance, 2017 
Space Jam, 1996  
Spider-Man, 2002  
Spider-Man 2, 2004  
Spider-Man 3, 2007  
The Spruces and Pines, 2017 
Storm Rider, 2014 
Tidy Tim’s, 2020 
The Tree That Saved Christmas, 2014  
Twister, 1996  
Vamp U, 2011 
Wild Wild West, 1999  
Winslow, the Christmas Bear, 1996  
Witless Protection, 2008  
WORST. CHRISTMAS. EVER., 2020 
Yes Virginia, There Is a Santa Claus, 1991  
89th Annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center (NBC)   
Chucky, Season 1 (SYFY/USA)
Knight Rider, Seasons 1-4  
Miami Vice, Seasons 1-5  
Ryan’s World Specials, Seasons 5 and 7  
Sanford and Son, Seasons 1-6  
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Manchester City  
Premier League – Southampton v. Norwich City  
Premier League – Watford v. Chelsea  
Premier League – West Ham United v. Brighton  
Premier League – Wolves v. Burnley

Dec. 2

NETFLIX
The Alpinist
Coyotes – NETFLIX SERIES
Escalona: Season 1
SINGLE ALL THE WAY – NETFLIX FILM
The Whole Truth – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Music Box: Listening to Kenny G, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Odo, Cartoonito Season 1 Premiere
Perfect Life (Vida Perfecta), Max Original Season 2 Premiere
Santa Inc., Max Original Animated Series Premiere
Space Jam: A New Legacy, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

HULU
It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Season 15 Premiere (FXX)
Godfather of Harlem: Complete Season 1 (Walt Disney Television)
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Come Around: Special (NBC)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller: Complete Season 2 (National Geographic)
Vice Versa: HIV: The Neglected Pandemic: Complete Season 1 (Vice)
The East (2021)

PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)  
Baking It, Season 1 (Peacock Original)  
Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around (NBC) 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)  
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 3
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)  
Premier League – Manchester United v. Arsenal 
Premier League – Tottenham v. Brentford 
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)  
Shooting Gallery, 2005 
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)  
Southwest of Salem: The Story of the San Antonio Four, 2016 
Top Chef Family Style, Season 1, Episode 14 (Peacock Original)

Dec. 3

NETFLIX
Cobalt Blue – NETFLIX FILM
Coming Out Colton – NETFLIX SERIES
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 4 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist: Part 5 Vol 2 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
Mixtape – NETFLIX FILM
Money Heist: From Tokyo to Berlin: Volume 2 – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
Breathe the Night
Craig of the Creek, Season 3
Hood River, 2021
Mike & Molly
Yerba Buena (HBO), 2020

DSINEY+
Christmas… Again?!
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Edward Scissorhands
Ice Age
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas
Million Dollar Arm
Mr. Popper’s Penguins
Diary of a Wimpy Kid – Premiere
The Rescue – Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Joe Bell (2020)
We Are X (2016)
Harlem – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU
Pen15: New Episodes of Season Two (Hulu Original)
The New York Times Presents: To Live and Die in Alabama: New Episode (FX)
Annie Live!: Special (NBC)
Trolls Holiday in Harmony: Special (DreamWorks Animation)
We Need To Do Something (2021)
The World of Kanako (2014)

PEACOCK
Annie Live! (NBC) 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada
Habit, 2021 
MECUM Auto Auctions 
Premiership Rugby – Gloucester Rugby vs. Bristol Bears

Dec. 4

HBO MAX
The Last O.G., Seasons 1-3
At the Ready, 2021
Drew Michael: Red Blue Green., Stand-Up Comedy Special Premiere (HBO)

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Lake Louise, Canada  
Jingle Bell Princess, 2021 
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm 
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge 
Premier League Goal Rush 
Premier League – Southampton v. Brighton 
Premier League – Watford v. Manchester City 
Premiership Rugby – Exeter Chiefs v. Sacacens 
Premiership Rugby – London Irish v. Newcastle Falcons 
Premiership Rugby – Northampton Saints v. Bath Rugby 
Premiership Rugby – Worcester Warriors v. Wasps 
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City 
You Make It Feel Like Christmas, 2021

Dec. 5

NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 8)

HBO MAX
Kamikaze, Max Original Season Finale

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Beaver Creek, Colorado  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Lake Louise, Canada 
Nitro Rallycross at The Firm 
PGA Tour: Hero World Challenge 
Premier League – Leeds United v. Brentford 
Premier League – Tottenham v. Norwich City 
Premiership Rugby – Leicester Tigers v. Harlequins 
Sunday Night Football – San Francisco 49ers v. Seattle Seahawks 
World Cup Speed Skating 3: Salt Lake City

Dec. 6

NETFLIX
David and the Elves – NETFLIX FILM
Voir – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
The Forever Prisoner, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Landscapers, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU
Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 13 (Bravo)

PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 13

Dec. 7

NETFLIX
Centaurworld: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Go Dog Go: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) – NETFLIX COMEDY

HBO MAX
The Slow Hustle, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

HULU
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)
World War z (2013)

PEACOCK
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 4 
Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City (NBC)

Dec. 8

NETFLIX
Carolin Kebekus: The Last Christmas Special – NETFLIX COMEDY

DISNEY+
The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)
Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)
Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)
Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)
Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)
Welcome to Earth – All Episodes Streaming
Disney Insider – “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”
Hawkeye – Episode 104

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
FC Bayern – Behind the Legend – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU
Michael Buble’s Christmas in the City: Special (NBC)
WORLD WAR Z (2013)

Dec. 9

NETFLIX
Asakusa Kid – NETFLIX FILM
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Bonus Family: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Family That Sings Together: The Camargos – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Season 1
And Just Like That…, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Gossip Girl Season 1, Finale
Music Box: Mr. Saturday Night, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Sex Lives of College Girls, Max Original Season 1 Finale
Summer Camp Island, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
The Ferragnez – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 5 (Hulu Original)
Bloods: Complete Season 1 (Sky Studios)
Creamerie: Complete Season 1 (Kevin & Co, Flat3 and TAP)
Swan Song (2021)

PEACOCK
American Ninja Warrior Junior, Season 3, Episode 15 (Peacock Original)  
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 
The Housewives of the North Pole, 2021 (Peacock Original)  
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)  
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)  
The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)  
Siwas Pop Revolution, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)  
Trollstopia, Season 5

Dec. 10

NETFLIX
Anonymously Yours – NETFLIX FILM
Aranyak – NETFLIX SERIES
Back to the Outback – NETFLIX FILM
How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral – NETFLIX SERIES
Twentysomethings: Austin (formerly Roaring Twenties) – NETFLIX SERIES
Saturday Morning All Star Hits! – NETFLIX SERIES
The Shack
Still Out of My League – NETFLIX FILM
Two – NETFLIX FILMThe Unforgivable – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Dafne and the Rest (aka Todo lo Otro), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
DC’s Stargirl, Season 2

DISNEY+
Tron: Legacy

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Encounter – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
LOL: Last One Laughing Mexico – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
The Expanse – Amazon Original Series: Season 6

HULU
Crossing Swords: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Materna (2021)

PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)  
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final  
Homicide for the Holidays, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Dec. 11

NETFLIX
Fast Color
The Hungry and the Hairy – NETFLIX SERIES

PEACOCK
A Christmas Miracle, 2021 
Figure Skating Grand Prix Final 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Val d’Isere, France 
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 
Premier League Goal Rush 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Aston Villa 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Manchester United

Dec. 12

NETFLIX
JAPAN SINKS: People of Hope: Season 1 (episode 9)

HBO MAX
Succession, Season 3 Finale (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
A Christmas Star (2021)

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Val d’Isere, France
PGA Tour: QBE Shootout 
Premier League – Burnley v. West Ham United 
Premier League – Leicester City v. Newcastle 
Sunday Night Football – Chicago Bears v. Green Bay Packers

Dec. 13

NETFLIX
Eye in the Sky

HULU
70th Miss Universe Competition: Special (Fox)
Brighton Beach (2021)

PEACOCK
Falsa Identidad, Season 2 (Telemundo) 
Miss Universe (Telemundo)

Dec. 14

NETFLIX
The Future Diary – NETFLIX SERIES
Russell Howard: Lubricant – NETFLIX COMEDY
StarBeam: Beaming in the New Year – NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX
The Murders at Starved Rock, Documentary Series Premiere (HBO)

HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: European Vacation: Special (Fox)
American Auto: Series Premiere (NBC)

PEACOCK
American Auto, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC) 
My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, 2021  
Premier League – Brentford v. Manchester United 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Aston Villa

Dec. 15

NETFLIX
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe – NETFLIX SERIES
The Giver
The Hand of God – NETFLIX FILM
Masha and the Bear: Nursery Rhymes: Season 1 Part 2
Masha and the Bear: Season 5
Selling Tampa – NETFLIX SERIES
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4

HBO MAX
What’s New Scooby-Doo?, 2002

DISNEY+
Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)
Gigantosaurus (S3)
Life Below Zero (S17)
Science Of Stupid (S8)
Foodtastic – All Episodes Streaming
Hawkeye – Episode 105

HULU
Gordon Ramsay’s Road Trip: Christmas Vacation (Fox)
Grand Crew: Series Premiere (NBC)
Rising Wolf (2021)

PEACOCK
Grand Crew, Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (NBC)  
Premier League – Brighton v. Wolves 
Premier League – Burnley v. Watford 
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Southampton

Dec. 16

NETFLIX
A California Christmas: City Lights – NETFLIX FILM
A Naija Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Aggretsuko: Season 4 – NETFLIX ANIME
Darkest Hour
Puff: Wonders of the Reef – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX
2nd Annual HA Festival: The Art of Comedy, Max Original Comedy Special
Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary
The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Finding Magic Mike, Max Original Season 1 Premiere
The Fungies, Max Original Season 3 Premiere
Music Box: Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Station Eleven, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Theory Of Everything (2014)

HULU
Dead Asleep (2021) (Hulu Original Documentary)
Cryptozoo (2021)
Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman (2021)

PEACOCK
A Christmas Village Romance, 2021 
Days of our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas (Peacock Original)  
Kenan Holiday Episode (NBC) 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original)  
MacGruber, Season 1 (Peacock Original)  
100th Anniversary Miss America Competition 
Mr. Mayor Holiday Episode (NBC) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 6 (Peacock Original)  
Premier League – Leicester City v. Tottenham 
Premier League – Liverpool v. Newcastle 
Premier League – Chelsea v. Everton 
Young Rock Holiday Episode (NBC)

Dec. 17

NETFLIX
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 6: Homecoming – NETFLIX FAMILY
The Witcher: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
A Forbidden Orange , Max Original Premiere

DISNEY+
Home Alone 4
Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

APPLE TV+
Swan Song

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Boxing Day (2021)
Christmas Is Cancelled (2021)
With Love – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

HULU
Mother/Android (2021) (Hulu Original Film)
The Nowhere Inn (2021)

PEACOCK
The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)  
The Burning Wall, 2002 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Val Gardena, Italy 
Men in Blazers, Season 8, Episode 5

Dec. 18

NETFLIX
Bulgasal: Immortal Souls – NETFLIX SERIES
Oldboy

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Val Gardena, Italy  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Downhill – Val d’Isere, France  
Premier League – Southampton v. Brentford 
Premier League – Watford v. Crystal Palace 
Premier League – Leeds United v. Arsenal 
PNC Championship Golf  
Summer House, Season 5

Dec. 19

NETFLIX
What Happened in Oslo – NETFLIX SERIES

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Joy for Christmas (2021)

PEACOCK
The Croods: New Age Yule Log, 2020
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy 
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Super-G – Val d’Isere, France 
Peacock by the Fire, 2020 
PNC Championship Golf  
Premier League – Tottenham v. Liverpool 
Sunday Night Football – New Orleans Saints v. Tampa Bay Buccaneers  
Tim Janis’ All Is Bright, 2020 
Trolls Yule Log, 2020

Dec. 20

NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
You Keep the Kids (Mama o Papa)  

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Who You Think I Am (2021)

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Giant Slalom – Alta Badia, Italy 
Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, 1970

Dec. 21

NETFLIX
Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – NETFLIX COMEDY
Grumpy Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Season Finale (HBO)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Being The Ricardos – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Courchevel, France

Dec. 22

NETFLIX
Emily in Paris: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
After the Sunset, 2004
The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021 (Only available on the $14.99/month Ad-Free plan. Streaming in the US only for a limited time. Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

DISNEY+
Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)
Hawkeye – Season Finale

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Slalom – Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

Dec. 23

NETFLIX
Elite Short Stories: Patrick – NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX
40 Means Nothing (aka 40 No es Nada), Max Original Season 1 Premiere
Beforeigners S2, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
The Suicide Squad, 2021 (HBO) (Available in 4K UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in English only on supported devices.)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special (2021)

HULU
Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK
Babble Bop!, Season 1 (Peacock Original) 
Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 1 
The Kids Tonight Show, Season 1, Two New Episodes (Peacock Original) 
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 7 (Peacock Original)  
Vigil, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Dec. 24

NETFLIX
1000 Miles from Christmas – NETFLIX FILM
Don’t Look Up – NETFLIX FILM
Minnal Murali – NETFLIX FILM
The Silent Sea – NETFLIX SERIES
STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 – NETFLIX FILM
Vicky and Her Mystery – NETFLIX FILM
Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

HBO MAX
Black Jesus, 2014

DISNEY+
Encanto
King Tut In Color
Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Dec. 25

NETFLIX
Single’s Inferno – NETFLIX SERIES
Jimmy Carr: His Dark Material – NETFLIX COMEDY
Stories of a Generation – with Pope Francis – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dec. 26

NETFLIX
Lulli – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11 Finale (HBO)
Insecure, Season 5 Finale (HBO)

HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 10 (Hulu Original)

PEACOCK
Monster Hunt 2, 2018 
Premier League Goal Rush 
Premier League – Aston Villa v. Chelsea 
Premier League – Manchester City v. Leicester City 
Premier League – Norwich City v. Arsenal 
Premier League – West Ham United v. Southampton 
Sunday Night Football – Washington Football Team v. Dallas Cowboys

Dec. 27

PEACOCK
His Secret Past, 2016 
Men in Blazers, Season 6, Episode 6

Dec. 28

NETFLIX
Word Party Presents: Math! – NETFLIX FAMILY

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Downhill – Bormio, Italy  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Giant Slalom – Lienz, Austria 
Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Norwich City 
Premier League – Watford v. West Ham United

Dec. 29

NETFLIX
Anxious People – NETFLIX SERIES
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+
T.O.T.S. (S3)
The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

PEACOCK
FIS World Cup Alpine – Men’s Super-G – Bormio, Italy  
FIS World Cup Alpine – Women’s Slalom – Lienz, Austria
Premier League – Chelsea v. Brighton

Dec. 30

NETFLIX
Kitz – NETFLIX SERIES
Hilda and the Mountain King – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
Young Justice, Max Original Season 4 Part A

PEACOCK
Paris in Love, Season 1, Episode 8 (Peacock Original)  
Premier League – Everton v. Newcastle 
Sergio Mendes in the Key of Joy, 2019

Dec. 31

NETFLIX
Cobra Kai: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES
The Lost Daughter – NETFLIX FILM
Queer Eye: Season 6 – NETFLIX SERIES
Stay Close – NETFLIX SERIES
Seal Team – NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX
How to With John Wilson, Season 2 Finale (HBO)

DISNEY+
80s Top Ten (S1)

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
Lady Of The Manor (2021)
Time Is Up (2021)

PEACOCK
NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2022 (NBC) 
The Real Housewives of Dallas, Season 5

