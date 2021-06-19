'The Witcher' Season 2: Henry Cavill's Geralt Returns in New Teaser

✖

Netflix released another short teaser for The Witcher Season 2 on Friday, this time focusing on Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. Like the last video, this one was just 12 seconds long, but it was packed full of new glimpses of the White Wolf. Fans have noted that it also has significant nods to Geralt's destiny in the story.

The quick flashes confirm that in the new season, the eponymous witcher will be observing runes, faced with other Witchers' medallions, handling weapons, surviving snowfall and staring down skeletons. It even gives one quick shot of Geralt in a bath, proving that the show knows what its fans want and expect. The teaser is a clear companion to the one released last week with 12 seconds of new Ciri shots, highlighting actress Freya Allen's part in the season.

did you miss him? Geralt of Rivia is ready to face his destiny in this new look at @WitcherNetflix Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Zc9Rzq44HR — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 18, 2021

"Hopefully it means season 2 will come out sooner than expected!" one fan commented on the video. Another wrote: "I am literally counting the days to [WitcherCon] as you can see because I miss him every day." A third added: "I've been waiting a long time for this."

Some fans were disappointed to see another teaser so short compared to the lengthy trailers Netflix is known for. However, since the first-ever virtual "WitcherCon" is coming up, they assumed this was just the appetizer. Netflix and CD Projekt RED are co-hosting the "WitcherCon" Livestream on Friday, July 9 with big announcements from all corners of the franchise.

Fans are hoping that this will include a firm release date for The Witcher Season 2, which is currently expected to hit Netflix sometime in the fourth quarter of 2021. Many also have their fingers crossed for updates on the two spinoffs — The Witcher: Blood Origin and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. The former is a prequel in the form of a miniseries, which is expected to take place about 1,200 years before the events of the main series when Witchers were first created.

The other is an animated film set a few hundred years before the main series when Geralt was first indoctrinated into Kaer Morhen. Both have been in the works for a while now with no concrete updates from Netflix, but that could change in just a couple of weeks.



The Witcher Season 1 is streaming now on Netflix.