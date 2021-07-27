'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Updates and Everything We Know

This month's virtual "WitcherCon" event gave us details on The Witcher and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, but one spinoff remains mired in mystery. The Witcher: Blood Origin may be the most exciting addition to the franchise when it comes, adding new depth with original material that hasn't been seen in shows, video games or books. Keep reading for a breakdown of everything we know about Blood Origin so far. The Witcher: Blood Origin goes back much further than other prequel series — about 1,200 years into The Continent's history. It will be a limited series depicting the magical event known as "The Conjunction of the Spheres," which allowed monsters to populate The Continent and necessitated the creation of witchers in the first place. The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich is executive producing this spinoff, but writer Declan de Barra is showrunning and writing all six scripts. The details about Blood Origin are still scarce, but more are trickling out every day. Here's a look at everything we know about the series so far.

Release Date, Trailer, Etc. (Photo: Netflix) First, to get this out of the way: there is no trailer, teaser or even poster available for Blood Origin just yet. There is not even a release date, though Netflix has stated that the show is likely coming out in 2022. At this point, fans are eagerly waiting for more details so they can begin their countdowns.

Scripts 1 for sorrow, 2 for joy, 3 for vengeance, 4 to die, 5 for flame, 6 for a world untold, never the same again... #thewitcherbloodorigins pic.twitter.com/jThbW9CKHf — Declan de Barra (@declandebarra) March 28, 2021 We do know that De Barra has written all six scripts for Blood Origin, and they seem to be complete. The writer posted a photo of his pages stacked up back in March. Beyond that, we do not know what stage of production the show is in.

Canon Hell yes. — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) July 27, 2020 Blood Origin is unique because it will be original material, not drawn from The Witcher Saga novels by author Andrzej Sapkowski. However, when asked by a fan, Hissrich confirmed that Sapkowski is involved in the production, so we can rest assured that everything here is approved by the original creator.

Casting Casting Blood Origin has been a bit of an ordeal, with actors announced slowly over time and one major star leaving before production even got started. At the time of this writing, we know for sure that the show will star Sophia Brown, Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh and Jon Prophet.

Characters: Fjall The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him... pic.twitter.com/nGv1dPk5ny — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) March 26, 2021 We also have brief descriptions for the main characters in Blood Origin so far. Because the show goes so far back into time, these characters will be brand new to everyone, but Netflix is helping fans get to know them early. First up is Fjall, a human warrior played by O'Fuarain, who will reportedly be the lead protagonist. "Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a King, Fjall carries a deep scar within, the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him," Netflix's intro reads. "A scar that won't let him settle, or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil."

Characters: Éile The Witcher: Blood Origin has cast Sophia Brown in the role of Éile. An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent. pic.twitter.com/9ueKaN4qvb — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) July 8, 2021 Brown will play an elf named Éile, described by Netflix as: "An elite warrior with the voice of a goddess, her career as a nomadic musician gets cut short due to a grand reckoning on the Continent." A further description later added: "Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, has left her clan and position as Queen's guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption."