'The Witcher' Big Season 3 News Dropping Tomorrow

The wait is almost over for fans of The Witcher. On Monday, the show's official social media accounts warned fans that big news is coming on Tuesday, April 25. Naturally, speculation took hold of the fandom immediately, and many are hoping for a trailer or perhaps a release date.

The Witcher Season 3 is one of the most hotly-anticipated fantasy shows in the works right now, yet it has not had the same news cycle and fanfare of some competitors in the genre. We know that the show began filming in April of 2022 and wrapped in September of 2022. We have also been told that the season is expected to premiere sometime in the summer of 2023, but beyond that, there have been few updates relating to the production process or the release. That may all change on Tuesday.

Monday's warning provided few hints about what was coming. It included a new promotional image where Geralt (Henry Cavill) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) hug Ciri (Freya Allan) as if she were their child. This could mean a teaser, a trailer, first-look images or something completely different. If the new season is premiering this summer, Netflix may announce it any time now. On the other hand, Netflix sometimes waits until the last moment to reveal a release date, so if the show is coming out in August we might not hear about it yet.

Whatever the case, fans took the opportunity to vent their frustration about this production. Many proclaimed that Season 3 would be the last one they would watch since it would be the last to star Cavill. Back in October, Cavill and Netflix announced that they were parting ways and that in Season 4, the part of Geralt would be played by Liam Hemsworth instead.

Many fans were furious about this not just because it is a massive change, but because they perceived Cavill as the most passionate fan on set. It has been widely reported that Cavill campaigned for the part of Geralt because he is such a huge fan of the franchise in his personal life. Cavill has played all the video games and read all the Witcher Saga novels by Andrzej Sapkowski.

Some reports speculated that Cavill chose to leave this series because he disliked its changes to the source material, but that has been hotly contested. There are other plausible reasons as well – at the time when he left, Cavill seemed to be gearing up for a comeback in the DC Comics cinematic adaptations as well. Officially, Cavill and Netflix did not give a particular reason for the dissolution of this partnership.

Whatever the case, it looks like Cavill's time as Geralt will end with a bang. News about The Witcher Season 3 is expected to break on Tuesday, April 25. In the meantime, the first two seasons are streaming now on Netflix and Sapkowski's books are available in English in print, digital and audiobook formats.