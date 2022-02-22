‘The Wilds’ Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed by Amazon Prime, Teaser Trailer Released

The “Unsinkable Eight” are back! More than a year after it first premiered, The Wilds is finally returning to Amazon Prime Video, the streamer on Tuesday announcing the hit young adult series is set to return to the platform on Friday, May 6, which is 17 months after it first debuted. The news was shared alongside the first teaser trailer for The Wilds Season 2, showing the group of stranded teenagers struggling to survive on their own and giving fans their first glimpse at the “Twilight of Adam” boys.

According to Season 2’s official synopsis, the new batch of episodes will “continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident – they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://twitter.com/thewildsonprime/status/1496190634062868488?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Fans who tuned into Season 1, which debuted in December 2020, will recall that the season ended with a massive surprise when it was revealed there was a second research group, called the Twilight of Adam, composed of a group of teenage boys. That group consists of Bo (Tanner Ray Rook), Henry (Aidan Laprete), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Josh (Nicholas Coombe), Kirin (Charles Alexander), Rafael (Zack Calderon), Seth (Alex Fitzalan) and Scotty (Reed Shannon). They will join existing characters and cast members Bo (Tanner Ray Rook), Henry (Aidan Laprete), Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley), Josh (Nicholas Coombe), Kirin (Charles Alexander), Rafael (Zack Calderon), Seth (Alex Fitzalan) and Scotty (Reed Shannon). Meanwhile, Rachel Griffiths is set to return as Gretchen, the woman overseeing the experiments.

In addition to the teaser trailer and premiere date, which were released following an Instagram scavenger hunt, Prime Video also shared the first images from The Wilds Season 2. The images gave sneak peeks at both the Dawn of Eve girls and Twilight of Adam boys, even teasing the return of Marcus, the mannequin body found washed up on the beach in Season 1.

https://twitter.com/thewildsonprime/status/1496194642207215616?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Wilds Season 2 is slated to premiere on Prime Video, which you can subscribe to by clicking here, on Friday, May 6. Season 1 is available for streaming now. Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for the latest updates!