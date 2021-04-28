‘The Wilds’ Stars Tease Major Season 2 Update in New Video

✖

Just four months after it debuted, Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Wilds is headed back to the "Dawn of Eve" island. On Tuesday, the popular young adult series shared an exciting update for its upcoming second season, revealing in a new video featuring the full cast that Season 2 filming is currently underway. It was previously confirmed that the series relocated production from New Zealand to Australia.

In a 45-second clip shared to The Wilds' official Twitter account, fans got their first behind-the-scenes glimpse of the upcoming season as series star Erana James teased, "Guess who's back?" before Reign Edwards shared, "Season 2 of The Wilds. We're back." While few details for the new batch of episodes were divulged, there were multiple glimpses of the cast in-character on set, including a Shoni moment (the fan name for Shelby and Toni's relationship). While the short video featured most of the Unsinkable Eight, notably absent was Helena Howard, whose on-screen counterpart Nora Reid fans have speculated may be dead. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in December, executive producer Amy B. Harris refrained from divulging the fates of any of the characters following the Season 1 finale.

i manifested this video for you all last night you're welcome besties pic.twitter.com/8Yjq9trMEU — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) April 27, 2021

Initially premiering on Dec. 11, 2020, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who find themselves stranded on a deserted island following what appears to be a plane crash. As they fight to survive on their own and hope for rescue, viewers are clued into a major twist: the girls did not end up on the island by a freak accident, but rather, by purpose via a research group for an experiment titled "Dawn of Eve."

The series instantly became a hit, generating plenty of buzz on social media, and not only debuted to critical success – it currently has a 92% fresh rating among Rotten Tomatoes critics – but the first season was also nominated for a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series in January. The success meant it came as little surprise when, just a little more than a week after its premiere, Amazon Prime Video announced it renewed the series for a second season, with filming officially getting underway in early April.

take 1 of season 2 👀 pic.twitter.com/8vzFOXViok — The Wilds (@thewildsonprime) April 12, 2021

Along with James, Edwards, and Howard, The Wilds also stars Sophia Taylor Ali, Shannon Berry, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Mia Healey, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, and Rachel Griffiths. Season 2 is set to bring on several new faces as the "Twilight of Adam" boys research group is introduced. The series is created by Sarah Streicher and stars Rachel Griffiths. While Season 2 does not have a premiere date, the 10-episode debut season is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for by clicking here.

