'The Traitors' Season 3 Cast Revealed

Another cast of all-time reality stars is coming together for Season 3 of The Traitors. The Emmy-nominated Peacock competition show announced Wednesday the 21 celebrities coming together from across reality TV and beyond to compete for a cash prize through a game of deception, loyalty and sabotage.

Drawing from beloved reality shows including The Real Housewives, Survivor, Big Brother, The Bachelorette, Summer House, RuPaul's Drag Race, Vanderpump Rules and Dancing with the Stars, the cast also includes Zac Efron's brother, Dylan Efron, and Lord Ivar Mountbatten, cousin to the late Queen Elizabeth II. Production for Season 3 is currently underway in Scotland, with Alan Cumming returning as host for another season.

Peacock announced the full cast list on the Today show on Wednesday, June 5, sharing the big reveal later on YouTube. Playing for the win in Season 3 of The Traitors are:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler)

Rob Mariano (Survivor and Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

Season 2 of The Traitors ended with a shocking betrayal as Chris "CT" Tamburello and Trishelle Cannatella betrayed Faithful Mercedes "MJ" Javid after successfully banishing Traitor Kate Chastain. The decision to go against their fellow Faithful meant the two frenemies ended up the winners of Season 2 – taking home $104,100 each.

"I just wanted to go all the way," the five-time The Challenge champion told NBC Insider after the finale. "There's only one person I'm willing to take a chance on and that's it. We just kind of beat [the others] to the punch. It wasn't anything personal. I honestly do think that if we had the opportunity to do the red bag/green bag all over again, given after the whole Spider-Man meme where we're all staring at each other like, 'Now what do we do?' I think we would have gone green because I do believe that at that point, it was super obvious."