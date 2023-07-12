'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Leaving Series in Season 3

The Sex Lives of College Girls is going to be following one less college girl during Season 3. Deadline reports that Reneé Rapp, who portrays wealthy legacy student Leighton Murray, will be exiting the Max comedy next season. The actress, who made her television debut on the series, is set to appear in only a handful of episodes next season and will depart afterward.

The reasoning is unknown for Rapp's departure but she is set to reprise her Broadway role of Regina George in the Mean Girls Musical film, and it's highly likely she will be landing even more roles. The show was renewed for Season 3 last December, so it's possible that Rapp was planning on staying on for the entire third season, but perhaps something came up where she had to bow out.

It's also unknown how many episodes of Sex Lives that Reneé Rapp will be appearing in for Season 3, but it's likely it will be at the beginning of the season. There is always the hope that she could return in some way after she officially exits, possibly pulling an Ellen Pompeo on Grey's Anatomy, who also bowed out officially from the ABC medical drama after a handful of episodes last season but still returned for a couple of episodes and will likely continue to do so. Fans should hopefully expect more information to come out once production actually starts on the Max series, which won't be for a while due to the writers' strike.

The rest of the cast, Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Alyah Chanelle Scott, Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, ilia IsorelýsPaulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams, and Mitchell Slaggert, are likely expected to return for Season 3. The Max series, which is created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble, is one of the streamer's highest-rated performers. It currently has a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and it wouldn't be surprising if the third season keeps it going.

While it will be sad to see Reneé Rapp leave The Sex Lives of College Girls, it should be exciting to see what kind of opportunity Leighton will get that will make her leave Essex College. Hopefully, it's for a good reason and one that will still make it possible for her to return. Fans will just have to wait and see what happens and keep their fingers crossed that Leighton's story comes to a proper end.