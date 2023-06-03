Major Batman Title Makes Max Return After Disappearing

Warner Bros. Discovery's transition from HBO Max to Max has continued to puzzle subscribers. A good amount of titles didn't make it over to the new streaming service, but luckily, one high-profile title made its way back. The Twitter account @AnimationOnMax had previously reported that Max was missing three major titles with ties to great WB franchises: Regular Show: The Movie, Justice League Dark, and the 2004-2008 Kids' WB show The Batman. After a few days MIA, The Batman is now on Max.

It's unclear exactly what happened with The Batman. It's very odd that a title featuring the iconic Caped Crusader would just go unaccounted for. Some speculation assumed that Netflix's current deal to stream the beloved 2000s animated show cut out Max. However, all five seasons of the show are now streaming alongside a majority of DC Comics projects on Max.

The Batman is an interesting piece of Batman's TV history. While it isn't as acclaimed as Batman: The Animated Series or Batman: The Brave and the Bold, it was the go-to title for young fans of the Dark Knight in the mid-2000s. It spawned successful merchandise lines, a comic book series (The Batman Strikes!) and even a spinoff movie, The Batman vs. Dracula. It's often remembered for some distinctive (and divisive) character designs, including a more acrobatic version of the Joker recognizable due to his dreads and a lack of shoes. (The show also notably shares a name with the acclaimed 2022 feature film starring Robert Pattinson, though they aren't connected in any way.)

The Kids WB show ran for 65 episodes over five seasons. Rino Romano voiced Batman/Bruce Wayne in the series. Other key characters included Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth (Alastair Duncan) and police detectives Ellen Yin (Ming-Na Wen) and Ethan Bennett (Steven Harris).

"The Batman" has returned to Max! Looks like its removal was made in error. https://t.co/023z6qr05r pic.twitter.com/leFGSg83uG — Animation on Max (@AnimationOnMax) June 1, 2023

All episodes of The Batman are now streaming on Max and Netflix. The Batman vs. Dracula is also streaming on Max. There's still no word on when/if Regular Show: The Movie and Justice League Dark will make their returns to Max.