'The Santa Clauses' Season 2: Tim Allen Explains Why He's 'Really Excited' About New Season (Exclusive)

Season 2 of The Santa Clauses is now streaming on Disney+, and the Calvin family continues to thrive in the North Pole. But it looks like things are about to take an interesting turn due to some unexpected circumstances. PopCulture.com spoke to Tim Allen who plays Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the series. He explained why he is happy about the new season that is already three episodes in.

"They went nuts to me with storyline," Allen told PopCulture. "My wife and I were watching it with... We watched it, it premiered last week, and both of us said, 'Wow, this is a lot of story.' You really have to watch it, and it's good because you'll get it 3, 4, 5, and 6. And I said, 'Man, this is a lot of backstory.' And Magnus Antas, mispronounced as Mad Santa, because he's not a Mad Santa, he's a disciplinarian. And he didn't like the way things were going, and he moved on, and let's say he's been away for a while. And we'll find out why he's been away. And the storyline is really intense. And I like it because like any really good story, it's got some layers to it. So I'm really excited about it."

As Allen mentioned, Mad Santa (Eric Stonestreet) is featured in Season 2 and is looking to make his way back to the North Pole. But Scott is worried about his son Cal (Austin Kane) as his Santa Claus training is not going well. But the objective is for Cal to become the next Santa because Scott and the rest of the family can stay in the North Pole.

"I was thrown into it, and I said, you get... And one, it was not an accident how Scott Calvin was picked," Allen said when comparing Scott's journey as Santa to Cal's. "I'm starting it off because I'm not sure exactly how this is going to trim itself. It's a forced error. I don't want to leave the North Pole, I've got to retire, I don't know why because I'm pretty good at this. I like being Santa Claus because I've got it down. If I get my family involved in this, then I can stay at the North Pole. We won't have to move. Once you become humanized again, you have to leave the magic world and go back into the real world." New episodes of The Santa Clauses Season 2 premiere Wednesdays on Disney+.