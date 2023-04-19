Another Classic Tim Allen Movie Is Being Turned Into a TV Show

Another one of Tim Allen's cult classic movies is getting the TV treatment. Galaxy Quest, the star-studded 1999 sci-f comedy film, is reportedly set for a live-action TV adaptation. The Hollywood Reporter reported Tuesday that Paramount+ is teaming up with its studio counterpart, Paramount Television Studios, for the upcoming show.

At this time, details are scarce regarding the project. Sources told THR that the series is currently only in "the early development stages." The series is set to be produced by the movie's producer Mark Johnson via his Gran Via Productions. A search is said to currently be underway for a writer for the series. No additional parties are attached to the project currently, and representatives for Paramount+ and the Nicole Clemens-led Paramount Television Studios declined to comment.

Deadline also confirmed the news of the live-action adaptation, reporting that an adaptation has long been in the works for Paramount TV Studios and reportedly began eight years ago. Per the outlet, the original idea was "to do a continuation of the movie with the same cast, and Johnson initially was joined by the feature's writer, Robert Gordon, and director Dean Parisot." That sequel series ended up landing on Amazon in 2015. Plans for that series, which never made it past the development stage, were put on hold following the death of Alan Rickman in 2016. Since then, the Galaxy Quest TV series project has gone through multiple other incarnations, including one written by Paul Scheer and one from Simon Pegg and Succession writer Georgia Pritchett.

Released in 1999, Galaxy Quest is a science-fiction comedy film directed by Dean Parisot and written by David Howard and Robert Gordon. A sort of parody of and homage to science-fiction films and series, including Star Trek and its fandom, the movie centers around stars of a 1970s sci-fi show, who are now scraping a living through re-runs and sci-fi conventions. They suddenly find themselves drawn into a real interstellar conflict when they are beamed aboard an alien spacecraft. Along with Allen, the cast includes Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, and Daryl Mitchell.

Galaxy Quest will not be the only of Allen's movies to get the TV treatment. Disney+ recently revived The Santa Clause franchise as a streaming series adaptation titled The Santa Clauses. Based on the beloved Christmas franchise, which launched in 1994 and stars Allen as Santa Claus, the new series debuted in 2022 and sees Allen's Scott Calvin on the brink of his 65th birthday and coming to the realization that he can't be Santa forever.