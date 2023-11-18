Tim Allen Hints at Potential 'Home Improvement' Revival

The actor admitted he and some of his former co-stars "keep talking about" a potential spinoff and even have an idea for it.

In an era of reboots and revivals, Home Improvement could be next on the list. The ABC sitcom aired for eight seasons in the '90s and became one of the most-watched sitcoms in the U.S. during its run. While there have been rumors swirling for years about a potential reboot, nothing has gotten it off the ground. It's arguably one of the sitcoms that need to be rebooted, and Tim Allen is hinting at the possibility.

While speaking with The Messenger, Allen shared he still talks to a lot of the cast, such as Richard Karn, Zachery Ty Bryan, Jonathan Taylor Thomas, and Taran Noah Smith. "And I'm there as one of their friends," Allen said. "We keep talking about [a spinoff]." Even after all these years, knowing that he is still close with so many of his former co-stars is very nice to hear. Though it's not so surprising, considering there have been some Home Improvement reunions on Last Man Standing. But what would the spinoff be about?

"It's funny, one of the conversations we've had is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids," Allen continued. "Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up." It sounds like someone might have gotten the idea from the spinoff of fellow ABC show Full House with Fuller House. It would still be pretty entertaining, as it would probably follow a similar storyline, only it would follow the fully grown kids this time around.

In 2021, Tim Allen stepped back into the shoes of Tim Taylor on Last Man Standing, and it was pretty emotional. The return made fans want more Home Improvement, and two years later, that sentiment likely still stands. It's been 24 years since the series ended, but it is still loved by so many. It sounds like talks of a spinoff or revival of some kind are constantly being brought up amongst the original cast. With enough interest buzzing around them and the fans, you never know what could happen.

Hopefully, a Home Improvement revival does happen. With the rate of classic shows getting a second chance of life lately, it's always possible. In the meantime, the series is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+, so fans will just have to watch it and hope and wait for a potential new sitcom.