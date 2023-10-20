Everything Coming to Disney+ in November 2023

Disney+ will celebrate the season of giving with a long list of new TV series and movies arriving next month. As October draws to a close and the streamer makes a few final additions, Disney+ has officially unveiled its complete November 2023 content list of fresh titles. Following a content lineup that was packed to the brim with spooky titles, Disney's November list is taking on a festive tone, with several holiday-ready titles set to debut. Next month will not only see the arrival of The Santa Clauses Season 2, with the Tim Allen-starring show set to enjoy a two-episode premiere on Nov. 9, but also the debut of Disney+ originals Dashing Through the Snow and The Naughty Nine. Those not quite ready to get into the Christmas spirit will have plenty of other options to binge, with Disney+ set to drop the final episodes of the current seasons of Loki Season 2 and its new series Goosebumps. You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $7.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $13.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in November.

Nov. 1 Firebuds (S2, 5 episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S23, 10 episodes)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (S2, 3 episodes) Behind the Attraction (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

Kim, Marie, and Franzi are BFFs and have what other girls can only dream of: their very own detective club! Be it criminals, beaus, issues with their parents, a case of blackmail, theft, or cyber mobbing, there isn't a mystery the clever but often stubborn Kim, the sporty and confident Franzi, and the stylish, versatile Marie cannot solve. Their differences sometimes put their friendship to the test, but in the end, they crack every case and always have each other's backs.

Nov. 2 Loki (Season 2) – Episode 5 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Nov. 3 Spider-Man: Far From Home Marvel Studios Legends – New Episodes

"Carol Danvers"

Captain Marvel landed in the MCU with her own film, and was established as one of the most powerful heroes yet unveiled. Originally a pilot named Carol Danvers, the Captain gained her power when exposed to energy from the Tesseract. LEGENDS retraces Captain Marvel's journey, as she discovers her truth, repels an alien invasion, and finally stands with the Avengers in their fight against Thanos.

"Kamala Khan"

Kamala Khan might be a teenager struggling with your average coming-of-age issues, but she also has to cope with a set of bizarre powers derived from an ancient artifact inherited from her estranged grandmother. LEGENDS unpacks Kamala's surprising journey, as she goes from a young woman who dreams about hanging with the Avengers, to a fledgling superhero who might actually get the chance one day.

"Monica Rambeau"

As a child, she called Captain Marvel "Auntie Carol" and helped the burgeoning hero pick out her uniform's trademark colors. As an adult, Monica Rambeau became an agent of S.W.O.R.D. -- and for a time, she was trapped inside a powerful HEX conjured by Wanda Maximoff. But Rambeau's traumatic brush with Maximoff's magic altered the agent on a cellular level, and imbued her with powers of her own. Goosebumps – Episode 8

Nov. 6 JFK: One Day in America (S1, 3 episodes)

Nov. 7 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Nov. 8 Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures (S1, 6 episodes) Daddies on Request (Season 2) – All Episodes Streaming

It has been a year since California reunited with her mother following the arrests of Riquezes and Gamboa and the escape of Patricio Sandoval. Itzel returned to CDMX, gave testimony, and then embarked on a trip with her daughter throughout Mexico in the ice cream van to get to know each other again. As the crooks' trial approaches, Itzel and California return to CDMX to see Morgan, Diego, and Miguel, who have also changed. They all have their day jobs, but at night they come together to keep the band's dream alive. The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Two Episode Premiere

Nov. 9 Loki (Season 2) – Episode 6 (Available at 6:00pm PT)

Nov. 10 Goosebumps – Episode 9

Nov. 14 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Nov. 15 The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 4 episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (S1, 4 episodes)

Me & Mickey (Shorts) (S2, 22 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S2, 8 episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (S6, 8 episodes) The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 3

Nov. 17 Dashing Through the Snow – Premiere

Eddie Garrick is a good-hearted man who has lost his belief in the wonder of Christmas. While spending time with his nine-year-old daughter Charlotte on Christmas Eve, he befriends a mysterious man in a red suit named Nick. Goosebumps – Season One Finale

Nov. 20 Incredible Animal Journeys (S1, 6 episodes)

Nov. 21 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

Nov. 22 Hailey's on It! (S1, 3 episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S3, 6 episodes)

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S2, 5 episodes) The Santa Clauses (Season 2) – Episode 4

Nov. 23 The Naughty Nine – Disney Original Movie

In "The Naughty Nine," mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a present from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the "naughty list" and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other "naughty listers" to help him execute an elaborate heist in Santa's Village at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. prevnext

Nov. 28 Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) – New Episode (Live 8/7c; same time as the broadcast on your local ABC station, based on your location)

