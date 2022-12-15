'The Santa Clauses' Season 2 Is on the Way at Disney+

Disney+ will keep the Christmas spirit alive with another season of The Santa Clauses. The series, starring Tim Allen, was renewed for Season 2 on Wednesday, just hours after the first season finale was released. The series is a follow-up to Allen's The Santa Clause movies.

"This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions," Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said Wednesday. "Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I'm grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season."

Allen first played Scott Calvin/Santa Claus in the hit 1994 movie The Santa Clause. He reprised the role in The Santa Clause 2 (2002) and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006). The series picks up after the events of the third film and begins on the eve of Scott's 65th birthday. He has come to the realization that he cannot be Santa forever and his family could really use some time outside the North Pole. He then sets out to find a new Santa to help out.

Elizabeth Mitchell also returned as Carol Calvin/Mrs. Claus. Austin Kane and Allen's real-life daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick, play the Claus' children. Kal Penn plays Simon Choski, who initially looks like the possible successor to Scott. Rupali Redd plays Simon's daughter Grace. Matilda Lawler plays Betty, the Chief of Staff at the North Pole, and Devin Bright plays Betty's husband Noel. Mitchell and Allen will return for Season 2.

The Santa Clauses was produced by 20th Television. Jack Burditt, who worked with Allen on Last Man Standing, serves as executive producer and creator. Allen, Jason Winer, Jon Radler, Rick Messina, Richard Baker, and Kevin Hench are also executive producers. The series premiered on Nov. 16.

In a recent interview with Parade, Allen said Scott was a difficult character to let go of. Now it looks like he won't have to worry. "It is so much like my life," Allen said. "I started putting too much into stuff. And then I think about retiring. My buddy [Jay] Leno says, 'I don't know what, retiring's just another word for dying, waiting to die,' and I go, 'Why did you say that?' Because sometimes I think of retiring. I go, 'I love what I do.' As long as I can do this, I'm not working, so I'm retired right now."