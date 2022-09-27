Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week

It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."

Allen is well-known for his iconic '90s sitcom Home Improvement, and then later for Last Man Standing, which ran for six seasons on ABC and then three more on FOX. The show ended In May 2021 after nine seasons. Next up, Allen will appear in a new Disney+ series sequel to his hit holiday franchise, The Santa Clause. According to Deadline, in The Santa Clauses, Allen will reprise his role as Scott Calvin, a toy company exec-turned-Father Christmas. San Giacomo isn't the only one reuniting with Burditt on the series, as it also re-teams him with Allen. Burditt was previously the creator of Last Man Standing, Allen's hot sitcom which aired on ABC and then moved to Fox.

On Wednesday 9/28 at 10pm ET on @cnbc, I’ll be on a new episode of @lenosgarage driving

Per Deadline, the series will follow Calvin "on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole." The series is set to begin filming in March. At this time, no premiere date has been announced.

In addition to Allen, The Santa Clauses will also star NCIS actress Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, a Christmas Witch residing from the Woobly Woods of the North Pole, known from Italian folklore, helping deliver treats to good children on the morning of the epiphany. Kal Penn stars as well, playing Simon Choksi, "a game inventor, product developer, and single father" who "has aspirations to become the next Jeff Bezos. But 'all that changes' after he visits the North Pole." Additional cast members include Elizabeth Mitchell, Eric Lloyd, and David Krumholtz, all reprising their roles from the film series. The Santa Clauses is set to premiere with two episodes on November 16, 2022.