'The Rookie' Star Nathan Fillion Is Reprising One of His Beloved Roles as Wait for Season 6 Continues

As the wait for Season 6 of The Rookie continues, Nathan Fillion is returning to a beloved role in the meantime. Announced at New York Comic Con over the weekend, the actor is set to reprise his role as Johnny "The Jaw" Worthington III from Monsters University for the Disney+ series Monsters at Work. Deadline reports that executive producer Kevin Deters made the reveal at NYCC with a sneak peek screening of Season 2, which will premiere in 2024. Fillion joins Aubrey Plaza as Claire Wheeler and Bobby Moynihan as Chet Alexander, who are also reprising their roles from the Monsters Inc. franchise.

Johnny was introduced in the Monsters Inc. prequel movie in 2013. He was the president of the Monsters University fraternity Roar Omega Roar, which has a long line of notable Scarers. He quickly became Mike Wazowski's rival and soon Sulley's as well. Johnny also appeared in the short film Party Central, which released alongside Muppets Most Wanted in 2014. Now Johnny is back, and Fillion is once again voicing him. What he has been up to since Monsters University will be something to look forward to.

Today at #NYCC, the guest stars for #MonstersAtWork season two were announced, including the return of characters from the "Monsters Inc." franchise. See below!



Aubrey Plaza – Claire Wheeler

Nathan Fillion – Johnny Worthington III

Bobby Moynihan – Chet Alexander pic.twitter.com/AY8UUc8gEB — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) October 15, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge, Rhys Darby, Janelle James, Jenifer Lewis, Ali Wong, Bowen Yang, Paula Pell, Danny Pudi, Cordy Rigsby, Jimmy Tatro, Danny Trejo, Joe Lo Truglio, and Alan Tudyk are also guest starring in Season 2 of Monsters at Work. Inspired by Disney and Pixar's Monsters, Inc., Monsters at Work centers on the story of aspiring Jokester Tylor Tuskmon. Ben Feldman voices Tylor, with Billy Crystal and John Goodman reprising their roles as Mike Wzaowski and James P. "Sulley" Sullivan, respectively. Mindy Kaling, Henry Winkler, Lucas Neff, and Alanna Ubach also star in the show.

Meanwhile, news of Nathan Fillion's involvement with Monsters at Work come during The Rookie's continuing hiatus. With the SAG-AFTRA strike, there is no telling when Season 6 of the ABC procedural will come back. Fans may have to wait a while for the upcoming season, which makes the Season 5 cliffhanger even worse. The season finale ended with Aaron's life hanging in the balance after getting ambushed, and the bad guys responsible still seemingly not done with the damage. Even though the wait is painful, it will definitely be worth it. Unless it's like a repeat of Jackson, otherwise, ABC can keep it. At least fans can tune in to Season 2 of Monsters at Work to see Fillion return as Johnny Worthington, which is premiering in 2024 only on Disney+.