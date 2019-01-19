‘The Ranch’ Star Elisha Cuthbert Has a Major Question About ‘Bird Box’

Even Netflix’s stars are watching Bird Box, including The Ranch’s lead actress, Elisha Cuthbert.

Cuthbert, who plays Abby on The Ranch, took to Twitter back on Jan. 5 to pose a big question about the hit thriller starring Sandra Bullock and Trevante Rhodes.

Spoilers ahead for Bird Box.

Am I the only one who wants to know how the female doctor survived? #BirdBoxNetflix #sequel #Part2 @netflix 😊 — Elisha Cuthbert (@HappyElishas) January 5, 2019

Cuthbert’s hang up on the movie was all about Dr. Lapham (Parminder Nagra). Dr. Lapham is the doctor we see treating Malorie (Bullock) at the beginning of the film before the apocalyptic event hits the U.S. She then pops up at the end of Bird Box once Malorie reaches the sanctuary with Boy (Julian Edwards) and Girl (Vivien Lyra Blair).

The 36-year-old actress was unclear about how in the world the mild-mannered doctor was able to survive the horrors present in Bird Box.

“Am I the only one who wants to know how the female doctor survived?” Cuthbert wrote, adding hashtags for a possible sequel.

Her tweet spawned a lot of responses from fans, as well as some of her peers. Comedian Andy Richter chimed in to point out how gross the kids’ hygiene was at the end of the movie.

“And how about getting those kids a bath IMMEDIATELY,” Richter wrote. “‘Go and play! I’m sure the other kids won’t mind that you smell like yogurt and poop.’”

😂 like NOW! Let’s choose names after. — Elisha Cuthbert (@HappyElishas) January 6, 2019

“You guys play” mommy will ring that bell when she’s all fresh and clean. Byyyeeeee — Elisha Cuthbert (@HappyElishas) January 6, 2019

Cuthbert replied, “Like NOW! Let’s choose names after. … ‘You guys play. Mommy will ring that bell when she’s all fresh and clean. Byyyeeeee’”

The actress, also known for roles in 24 and The Girl Next Door, then responded to another follower, who was curious about the location of the aformentioned sanctuary.

“And why there is a school for the blind in the middle of a jungle?” the user wrote.

Well played, Good point. I don’t hate it tho! 🌴🌴 — Elisha Cuthbert (@HappyElishas) January 6, 2019

Cuthbert replied, “Well played, Good point. I don’t hate it tho!”

As for Cuthbert’s initial question, there’s been no official reason given for Lapham’s survival. There is also no word on a Bird Box sequel, so she may never get the answer she wants.