‘The Pitt’ Star Katherine LaNasa Lands Her Next Role

Katherine LaNasa is staying busy during The Pitt’s hiatus.

Deadline reports that the Emmy winner has joined the new Hulu series Count My Lies.

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From former This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, Count My Lies tells the story of compulsive liar Sloane Caraway (Shailene Woodley), who fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet (Lindsay Lohan) and Jay Lockhart (Kit Harington. It seems “she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Photograph by Warrick Page/HBO Max

LaNasa will play Tracy, Sloane’s mother. Count My Lies is based on the recently published debut novel by Sophie Stava. Aptaker and Berger wrote the show, executive produce via The Walk-Up Company, and serve as showrunners. Additional executive producers include Lohan, Woodley, and Scott Morgan of The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television is the studio.

LaNasa can currently be seen as charge nurse Dana Evans on the critically acclaimed HBO Max medical drama The Pitt. She won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role during Season 1 last year. Season 2 premiered in January and is set to conclude on April 16. HBO Max has already renewed the show for Season 3.

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Additional credits include Daredevil: Born Again, Truth Be Told, Katy Keene, Future Man, Dynasty, Imposters, Devious Maids, Love Is All You Need?, The Squeeze, Longmire, Deception, The Campaign, Valentine’s Day, and 12 Miles of Bad Road. Those worried that LaNasa’s addition to Count My Lies means that Dana is leaving PTMC, fear not. The Pitt Season 3 has not started filming yet, and Count My Lies currently is. It’s the perfect time for her to do Count My Lies.

Details surrounding Count My Lies’ premiere have not been revealed, but it can be assumed that as filming continues, more information will be shared. With Katherine LaNasa joining the A-list cast, the series is already proving to be a good one, so the wait will certainly be worth it. For now, fans can watch LaNasa in new episodes of The Pitt, airing on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max. Season 2 will have its finale on April 16.