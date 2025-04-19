Lindsay Lohan to Star in New Hulu Thriller Series

Lindsay Lohan is remaining booked and busy with a new TV role.

The Freakier Friday star is set to headline and executive produce new drama series Count My Lies, in development at Hulu, Deadline reports.

Based on the debut novel by Sophie Stava of the same name, which came out in March, the thriller comes from This Is Us executive producers and co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger. Aptaker and Berger also wrote Count My Lies, which centers on compulsive liar Sloane Caraway who “fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart.” It seems “she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

(Photo by Chad Salvador/WWD via Getty Images)

Lohan is reportedly expected to play Violet. This will mark her first starring role on a scripted TV show. She previously recurred on Sick Note, Ugly Betty, and Another World. In addition to starring in Count My Lies, Lohan will executive produce with Aptaker, Berger, and Scott Morgan for The Walk-Up Company. Stava is a producer. 20th Television, where Aptaker and Berger have an overall deal, produces.

Meanwhile, the Lindsay Lohan renaissance is continuing. In the last few years, she has re-emerged in the acting world, starring in the Netflix films Falling for Christmas, Irish Wish, and Our Little Secret. She also cameoed in 2024’s Mean Girls. Next up, she will reprise her role as Anna Coleman for the Freaky Friday sequel, Freakier Friday, releasing in theaters on Aug. 8. She also served as executive producer on most of those films, excluding Mean Girls. On the TV side, Lohan most recently served as narrator for the Prime Video series Lovestruck High in 2022.

As of now, no other information has been revealed about Count My Lies, but it is still early. At the very least, more casting news should be announced in the coming months, but the wait will be worth it. It will even give fans the chance to read Sophie Stava’s book. In the meantime, Lohan is continuing to land new jobs, and fans will soon be able to see her on the big screen once again when Freakier Friday releases this summer.