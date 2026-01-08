HBO Max Renews Hit Series Before Upcoming Season Even Airs

HBO Max is doubling down on The Pitt.

The streamer announced ahead of Thursday’s Season 2 premiere that it had already renewed the medical drama for a third season, as reported by Deadline.

The series, which premiered its first season almost exactly a year ago, stars E.R. alum Noah Wyle as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, who heads the emergency department of a Pittsburgh hospital.

Season 2 of The Pitt takes place about 10 months after the events of Season 1 over a stressful Fourth of July weekend shift.

“Fireworks, alcohol-related accidents, bad judgments, celebrations gone awry,” Wyle teased to Entertainment Weekly last month of the chaos to come this season. “It’s a whole host of cases.”

“And like on any Fourth of July, they start being one type of case, and over the course of the day, you get a higher acuity of cases coming in as people get more inebriated or take bigger chances or start dealing with more pyrotechnics,” he continued.

The Pitt also stars Patrick Ball as Dr. Langdon, Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans, Supriya Ganesh as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden as Dr. King, Isa Briones as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez as Javadi, and Sepideh Moafi as Dr. Al-Hashimi.

Season 2’s recurring guest stars include Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Zack Morris, Meta Golding, Luke Tennie, Christopher Thornton and Travis Van Winkle.

Season 1 of The Pitt earned 13 Emmy Award nominations, picking up five wins, including Wyle’s Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series trophy, LaNasa’s win for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and Hatosy’s Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award. The Pitt also took home the statue for Outstanding Drama Series.

The Pitt Season 2 premieres Thursday, Jan. 8, at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.