‘The Pitt’ Adds ‘Dexter’, ‘Chicago Med’, ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Stars to Season 2

Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center’s emergency room just got a lot more crowded.

Deadline reports that four new recurring guest stars have been added to the upcoming second season of The Pitt.

Season 2 of the Emmy-winning HBO Max drama is set to premiere in January, and will take place 10 months after the events of the Season 1 finale over Fourth of July weekend. Noah Wyle leads the ensemble cast and serves as executive producer. The series also stars Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, and Shabana Azeez. The Pitt, which won five Emmy Awards, chronicles the challenges U.S. frontline healthcare professionals face at a fictional ER in Pittsburgh. It’s told in a real-time format, taking place through a single shift, the entire season. Now four more people will be dealing with that chaos.

Brittany Allen

Brittany Allen as Laura Moser in Dexter: Original Sin episode 7, season 1, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2024. Photo Credit: Adam Rose/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME.

Brittany Allen will be coming into the ER as Roxie Hamler, a patient. She can most recently be seen as Laura Moser in the short-lived Dexter prequel Dexter: Original Sin, as well as Julie in the dramedy thriller Coyotes. Additional credits include The Boys, The Prodigy, Falling Water, Separated at Birth, Jigsaw, Incontrol, The Definites, and Girl in the Box, among others.

Bonita Friedericy

(Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage)

Bonita Friedericy has been cast as Cora Wilkins, a woman visiting a patient in the Emergency Department. She had a recurring role as Terri Hammer in the seventh season of Chicago Med, appearing in six episodes and most recently guest starred in the Season 2 finale of Tracker in May. Friedericy can also be seen in 9-1-1: Lone Star, Puppy Place, A Friend of the Family, Dwight in Shining Armor, Station 19, The Good Doctor, Preacher, and American Crime Story.

Taylor Handley

Taylor Handley as Kyle McLusky in Mayor of Kingstown episode 6, season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

Taylor Handley will portray Paul Hamler, the husband of a patient in the Emergency Department. He is best known for his role as Kyle McLusky in the Paramount+ crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, which is currently airing its fourth season. Other roles include Outbreak, Griselda, Animal Kingdom, Bird Box, Code Black, APB, Scorpion, Vegas, and Southland.

Jeff Kober

(Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Jeff Kober is playing Duke, a motorcycle engineer who goes way back with one of the doctors. Fans will recognize him as Jacob Hale, Jr. on Sons of Anarchy and Cyrus Renault on General Hospital. Kober also had brief stints on Big Sky and NCIS: Los Angeles. Additional credits include Cash for Gold, Break, Self Reliance, Truth Be Told, Big Dogs, What Still Remains, and Above All Things.