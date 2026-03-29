‘The Morning Show’ Adds ‘Will & Grace’ Star to Season 5 Cast

The Morning Show has added another big star to its Season 5 cast.

Deadline reports that Will & Grace’s Sean Hayes is joining the new season of the Apple TV hit.

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Hayes will have a major recurring role as Wyat, Bro’s (Boyd Holbrook) quick-witted older brother and manager. He is the latest big name added to the recurring cast for Season 5 of The Morning Show, following Jef Daniels, Renée Rapp, and Jesse Williams. The Morning Show is headlined by Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon. The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie, Jon Hamm, and Marion Cotillard.

Pictured: (l-r) Sean Hayes as Jack McFarland — (Photo by: Tina Thorpe/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

Apple TV renewed The Morning Show for Season 5 in September, just a day before Season 4 premiered. Jay Carson created the series, which is inspired by Brian Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning. Kerry Ehrin developed The Morning Show. Showrunner Charlotte Stoudt and director Mimi Leder serve as executive producers on the series, which comes from television studio Media Res.

Hayes is best known for his role as Jack McFarland on Will & Grace from 1998 to 2006 and again from 2017 to 2020. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series in 2000 and was nominated six other times. Hayes can most recently be seen in the 2025 films The Running Man and Is This Thing On? Additional credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Am I OK?, Q-Force, Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, The Emoji Movie, Hairspray Live!, The Millers, Sean Saves the World, Monsters University, Smash, Up All Night, and The Bucket List.

(Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Aside from on-screen credits, Hayes won the Tony Award for his performance in Good Night, Oscar, and was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for the production’s West End transfer. He is currently appearing in the Off-Broadway solo thriller The Unknown and co-hosts the popular podcast SmartLess with Jason Bateman and Will Arnett.

Additional information about The Morning Show Season 5 has not been revealed, including when to expect it, but more details should be released soon. Filming has started on the fifth season, so it shouldn’t be too much longer until more news is shared. In the meantime, the first four seasons are streaming on Apple TV. Fans can prepare for Hayes’ appearance by watching Will & Grace on Hulu and Disney+.