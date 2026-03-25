Actress/Singer Joins ‘The Morning Show’ Season 5

The Morning Show has added an actress/singer for Season 5.

Deadline reports that Reneé Rapp will be recurring in the upcoming season.

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She will portray Samantha, a young rising star in the UBN news division, “determined to make it in media on her own terms.” The major recurring role marks Rapp’s return to acting after two years. Rapp previously starred in the first two seasons of HBO’s The Sex Lives of College Girls as Leighton Murray, before exiting the series at the beginning of Season 3. After playing Regina George in the Mean Girls Broadway musical, she reprised the role for the musical’s film adaptation in 2024.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Rapp left The Sex Lives of College Girls to focus on her music. She released her debut studio album Snow Angel in 2023 through Interscope Records, which peaked at No. 44 on the U.S. Billboard Top 200. Her follow-up album, Bite Me, was released in August and peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200. It reached No. 1 on three global charts, including the UK Albums chart. In support of the album, Rapp embarked on her Bite Me Tour in September, going through North America, Australia, and Europe. The tour ended on Sunday after 32 shows.

For The Morning Show, Rapp joins stars and executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston and is one of several big names added for Season 5 alongside Jeff Daniels and Jesse Williams. Apple TV renewed The Morning Show for Season 5 in September, just a day before Season 4 premiered. Along with Witherspoon and Aniston, the show’s ensemble cast includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Nicole Beharie, and Jon Hamm.

As of now, details surrounding the fifth season of The Morning Show have not been released, but filming has started, so it might not be too much longer until Apple TV releases more information. It’s also unknown how many episodes Rapp will be appearing in, but that information will also likely be released closer to the premiere. In the meantime, the first four seasons of The Morning Show are streaming on Apple TV. Season 5 will be coming soon. Fans can prepare for Rapp’s return to acting with The Sex Lives of College Girls on HBO Max and 2024’s Mean Girls on Paramount+.