'The Morning Show' Hires 'Mad Men' Star for Season 3 of Apple TV+ Series

Jon Hamm is moving on from trying to keep Tom Cruise from crashing fighter jets to possibly becoming Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston's new boss. Hamm, who can still be seen on the big screen in Top Gun: Maverick, was cast in a major role for The Morning Show Season 3. The Mad Men star also recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video's Good Omens and will have a key role in Fargo Season 5.

Hamm was cast as Paul Marks, a corporate titan who wants to take over UBA, reports Variety. This means Alex (Aniston), Bradley (Witherspoon), and Cory (Billy Crudup) will find themselves in Paul's orbit. Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin, Marcia Gay Harden, Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies will also star in The Morning Show Season 3.

Although this will be Hamm's first time starring in an Apple TV+ show, he appeared in a hilarious Apple TV+ commercial in January. In "Everyone But Jon Hamm," the actor complained that almost every A-lister had a job with Apple TV+ except him. The spot does include a part where he tells Aniston and Witherspoon they missed an opportunity to cast him in The Morning Show.

The Morning Show Season 3 is expected to start filming next month. Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner and an executive producer. Witherspoon, who scored an Emmy nomination for Season 2, is also an executive producer through Hello Sunshine with Lauren Neustadter. Crudup and Harden also earned Emmy nominations for Season 2.

Hamm just starred in Top Gun: Maverick as Adm. Beau "Cyclone" Simpson, the admiral who tries to keep Cruise's Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in line. In June, Hamm joined Noah Hawley's Fargo Season 5, alongside Juno Temple and Jennifer Jason Leigh. The season will be set in 2015. "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" reads the mysterious tagline.

Hamm's other upcoming projects include Fox's animated series Grimsburg, and Miramax's Confess, Fletch. Hamm is still best-known for playing Don Draper on Mad Men, earning seven Emmy nominations before finally winning on his eighth try in 2015. He also has Emmy nods for his guest roles on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and 30 Rock.