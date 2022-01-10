Apple TV Renews Popular Series for New Season

Apple TV+ has officially renewed The Morning Show for Season 3. This is the show’s first renewal ever, since it was ordered straight to two seasons when it first premiered. According to a report by Variety, the show will be back with Charlotte Stoudt serving as its new showrunner.

The Morning Show was first ordered to series back in 2017 with Kerry Ehrin serving as showrunner. Ehrin will reportedly remain on as a consultant on Season 3, but will also develop new projects for Apple TV+ under her overall deal. The company also has a multi-year overall deal with Stoudt, who confirmed the news of the renewal and gave a statement on her new job.

“I’m so excited to be joining forces with Apple TV+ and The Morning Show,” Stoudt said. “The cast, led by the phenomenal Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, are truly to die for. Kerry, Mimi and Michael, and the teams at Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films, have created an irresistible world that is equally delicious and provocative.”

The Morning Show stars Aniston and Witherspoon as two TV hosts and news anchors, sometimes at odds and sometimes cooperating. The cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, Tom Irwin and Marcia Gay Harden. More recent additions include Greta Lee, Ruairi O’Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian and Julianna Margulies.

Apple TV+’s head of programming Matt Cherniss also gave a comment on the renewal. He said: “It has been thrilling to watch The Morning Show go from strength to strength over the past two seasons, exploring topical storylines that have resonated with audiences around the world while also being incredibly addictive and entertaining. We’re excited to see where Charlotte takes these extraordinary characters in season three and to watch the magic that Jennifer, Reese and our awe-inspiring cast continue to bring to the captivating world of morning television.”

The Morning Show was inspired by Brian Stelter’s book Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV. It was created by writer Jay Carson, who was originally hired as head writer, executive producer and showrunner. However, early on in development Carson left the project, citing “creative differences” according to a report by Variety.

Season 2 of The Morning Show premiered in the fall, and is streaming now on Apple TV+. There is no word yet on when Season 3 might premiere.