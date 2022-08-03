'The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers' Receives Season 2 Premiere Date

A new season of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers is coming this fall. Disney+ recently announced that Season 2 of the sequel series to The Mighty Ducks will premiere on Disney+ Wednesday, Sept. 28. One big change fans will see is the addition of Josh Duhamel who will replace Emilio Estevez. It was reported that Estevez left the show due to COVID protocols, but the 60-year-old actor and director said, "my exit from the show was due to a myriad of creative differences — any other narrative is false."

"After winning back the Mighty Ducks team name last year, out squad-with-heart and their coach Alex Morrow (Lauren Graham) take to the road to attend an intense summer hockey institute in California run by charming yet hardcore former NHL player, Colin Cole (Josh Duhamel)," the official synopsis states, per CBR. "It's a place for kids to get excellent at hockey – without school to get in the way. As our Ducks try to survive in this super-competitive environment, they're faced with the question: Can you win summer?"

The Ducks are back! It was announced today that season 2 of "The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers" is set to premiere September 28 on @DisneyPlus! #TheMightyDucks pic.twitter.com/dwsyNvGCzv — Disney Branded TV PR (@DisneyBrandTVPR) August 3, 2022

Season 1 of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers was a success as it scored 87% on Rotten Tomatoes and an audience score of 77%. Graham is also an executive producer on the series, and when she spoke to TV Insider

last year, she talked about her Mighty Ducks experience before landing the role.

"I was totally familiar with it and I know I saw it in the theater, but when I look at what year it came out, I believe it was late 1992," Graham said. "That was the year I graduated from acting school and I was catering, waitering, tutoring — I had just come back to New York — and I was pounding the pavement and just starting out. I don't ever, ever remember going to the movies, both for time and money. So, I may have seen it later.

"But, the nostalgia of those movies is not only those movies, but also all the other stuff that those cool actors were in, which was like, every movie that everyone went to see from The Breakfast Club to St. Elmo's Fire. And for those playing Breakfast Club Bingo at home, I've now worked with Molly Ringwald and Emilio, so I'm making my way through the list." Along with Graham and Duhamel, The Mighty Ducks Game Changers also stars Brady Noon, Maxwell Simkins, Swayam Bhatia Luke Islam, Kiefer O'Reilly, Taegen Burns and DJ Watts.