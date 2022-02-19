‘The King’s Man’: How to Watch the Action-Packed Movie for Free This Weekend

Just two months after its release, The King’s Man is available to stream. The latest entry in the popular Kingsman series, the prequel was released on Dec. 22, and American fans can already stream it for free with a Hulu or HBO Max subscription as of Feb. 18. Viewers in Canada and the UK can stream The King’s Man on Disney+, as the media megacompany acquired 20th Century Studios, including the rights to this franchise.

Starring Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Harris Dickinson, and Djimon Honsou, this action flick could be the right pick for your next movie night. The third entry into the Kingsman series, The King’s Man is a prequel set during WWI to show the origins of the gentleman spy organization. The film received middling reviews, and earned a modest $124 million at the box office, although it was largely shut out by Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle were the first two popular entries Into the franchise and starred Taron Egerton and Colin Firth. Director Matthew Vaughn still intends to return to that original pairing to make Kingsman 3 as soon as possible.

“In a perfect world, we will do Kingsman 3 next year, which is the conclusion of the Eggsy-Harry relationship. It’s all ready to go. Covid has slowed us down a bit, but we’re ready to shoot next year,” Vaughn told The Hollywood Reporter. “And then we would love to do a sequel to The King’s Man, which will be about the first decade of the Kingsman agency with our characters that you see at the end of this. And look, if we can get that far with these two, then maybe we spin off Statesman [from Kingsman: The Golden Circle] as a TV show. I loved Loki, but we don’t want to get too greedy or too arrogant to think that we can make loads and loads of these.”