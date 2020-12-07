Matthew Vaughn and Thierry Henry Teaming up for Soccer TV Show

✖

Matthew Vaughn, the man behind the Kingsman franchise, as well as Rocketman, is making his move to TV screens. He is creating a new series focused on the sport of soccer. Vaughn is also partnering with legendary French footballer Thierry Henry in order to add authenticity to the program, which will be known as Day 1's.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Vaughn is also working with co-creator Doug Ellin (Entourage) to bring the series to life. Chris Case, who produced Mad About You and Spin City, is joining the project and will serve as one of the showrunners for the 10-episode series. Day 1's will reportedly have an Entourage-style premise and will focus on a young footballer, Dezmond Kin, and his group of friends as they face his rise in popularity and struggles.

"I love writing about friends who are family and this show gives us a great new platform to do that. Chris and I are going deep inside the life of an elite athlete to explore the world of Premier League football, a world we find more exciting, interesting, and even crazy, by the day," Ellin said about the project. "We’re thrilled to be partnered with Thierry and Darren whose first-hand knowledge and expertise lends great authenticity, and to have a visionary like Matthew Vaughn on board to bring this show to life couldn’t be more exciting."

The former Arsenal star-turned-Montreal Impact coach in Henry previously spent time around Ellin. He visited the set of the Entourage movie. He also filmed a cameo appearance, joining several other prominent figures, such as 50 Cent and Ronda Rousey.

"Entourage was one of my favorite TV shows and when Doug invited me on set to film my brief cameo appearance in the movie, I never would have thought that I would be part of bringing a new TV show to life," Henry said. "I’m also incredibly excited that Matthew Vaughn has agreed to bring his vast expertise and knowledge to the series along with many more extremely talented individuals. Hopefully, I can share some of my experiences as this topic is much closer to my heart."

According to the Hollywood Reporter, filming will start in 2021. The creators are currently working on building a cast for Day 1's. Vaughn will direct the series pilot while Hera Pictures — founded by three-time BAFTA TV nominee Liza Marshall (The State, Riviera) — will co-produce.