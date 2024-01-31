Elisabeth Moss Reveals Pregnancy, Baby Bump on Live TV

Blessed be the fruit! The Handmaid's Tale star Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first baby, the actress dropping the exciting news, and debuting her growing baby bump, during a Tuesday night appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Moss' growing belly was on full display as she appeared on the late night show in a black dress, prompting Kimmel to hilariously ask to plenty of laughter from both the actress and viewers, "are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" The Emmy-winning actress, who portrays June Osborne on the hit Hulu original series, then confirmed that it was "a little bit of both." Moss went on to share that it's been "not bad, actually," and she's been "really lucky" during her pregnancy, explaining that "it's been going really well." She then asked Kimmel, who has four children with his wife Molly McNearney, for some advice about being a new parent, with the late night host sharing some advice he and his wife received from Bill Murray.

"He said, 'Bring Christmas lights to hang up [in the delivery room],'" Kimmel recalled, adding that Murray also said to bring battery-powered candles to the hospital "because the lighting is terrible in the room. It's Walmart-style lighting for this blessed event that's going to happen and you don't want that."

Moss did not reveal any further information, including her due date, the sex of her baby on the way, or the identity of her partner, during her Tuesday night Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance. The actress was previously married to American comedian and Saturday Night Live star Fred Armisen for just over a year before their divorce was finalized in 2011. Although the actress is notably private about her personal life, she did tell Marie Claire UK in 2018 that she wanted "to be a mother."

"I do want to be a mother," she told the outlet. "I like the idea of passing on what my mother passed on to me. It's not for everybody, and I didn't know if it was going to be for me, but lately, I think it is. I have no idea how I want to do it though or what the plan is."

Moss currently stars in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, a dystopian TV series based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name. The series was renewed for a sixth and final season before Season 5 debuted in September 2022. Moss told Kimmel Tuesday night, per the Independent, that the show's final season will begin filming this summer and most likely won't hit Hulu for another year-and-a-half. Hulu has not announced a premiere date window for the season. Moss' past credits include Mad Men, West Wing, Us, The Invisible Man, and Shining Girls, among many others.