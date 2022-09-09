‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Addresses Alexis Bledel’s Exit as Emily in Season 5 Premiere

When The Handmaid’s Tale returned to Hulu Wednesday with its Season 5 premiere, one character was missing. After starring as Emily/Ofglen since the series’ debut back in 2017, Alexis Bledel departed the series ahead of Season 5, but how did The Handmaid’s Tale write Emily out of the show? Warning: this post contains spoilers for The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premiere.

During the first half of The Handmaid’s Tale‘s two-episode Season 5 premiere Wednesday, it’s revealed that Emily fled Canada and returned to Gilead. In a state of shock following the brutal revenge murder of Commander Fred Waterford, which Emily, along with several other former handmaids, took part in, Elisabeth Moss’ June went to the home where Emily was staying with her wife, Sylvia, and their son, Oliver, with whom she was reunited after escaping from Gilead to Canada with June’s newborn daughter Nicole back in Season 3. Hoping to speak with Emily, June is instead met by Sylvia, who informs her that Emily is gone, having crossed the Canadian border into Gilead to fight and possibly find Aunt Lydia. Emily, it is revealed, is not returning, with Sylvia telling June that she and Oliver are grateful for the short amount of time they had with her.

Prior to her departure, Bledel had starred in The Handmaid’s Tale since the series’ debut in 2017, her portrayal of Emily earning her Emmy nominations for each season of the show. She ultimately won once for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 2017. After four seasons and a total of 20 episodes, Bledel announced in May that she would not return for Season 5. She last appeared in the Season 4 finale, during which the murder of Fred took place.

“After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this time,” Bledel said in a statement to Variety. “I am forever grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such truthful and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, the cast and crew for their support,” she added.

While Bledel is absent from Season 5, there are still plenty of familiar faces. Returning this season alongside Moss is Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Samira Wiley as Moira, Madeline Brewer as Janine, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and O-T Fagbenle as June’s husband, Luke, among others. Dave alum Christine Ko joins the series as Lily. New episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale drop Wednesdays on Hulu.