'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5 Trailer Drops With Fall Release Date

Blessed be! Ahead of its season premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 14, Hulu released the trailer for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 on Thursday, teasing not only a tense battle between Elisabeth Moss' June and Gilead, but also June and a grieving Serena.

In the upcoming fifth season of Bruce Miller's Hulu original, based on Margaret Atwood's book of the same name, June is now a free woman in Canada, but she is still leading a rebellion aimed at taking down Gilead and determined to bring her daughter Hannah to safety. Reunited with her husband Luke, the threat of Gilead is still present. The minute-long trailer opens with June washing her hands of blood following the murder of Commander Fred Waterford in the Season 4 finale, saying in a voice-over, "I want her to know that it was me. The grieving wife, she knows the world is watching." Serena, who is pregnant, is now grieving the loss of her husband, with the teaser setting up tension between the two as it promised, "the battle comes home."

In The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, per Hulu's official synopsis, "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose. The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah."

Along with Moss, returning for Season 5 is Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford, Samira Wiley as Moira, Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, and O-T Fagbenle as June's husband, Luke, among others. Series star Alexis Bledel, who starred throughout the first four seasons as Emily, previously announced she would not reprise her role in the upcoming episodes. Dave alum Christine Ko joins the series as Lily, a former Martha who is gritty and resourceful and will enter the series as "a leader in the resistance."

The Handmaid's Tale is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Skukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd. Season 5 kicks off on Sept. 14, when two episodes will be available for streaming on Hulu. New episodes will air weekly.