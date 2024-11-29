Cartoon Network viewers are getting an unexpected holiday treat this Christmas season. The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel is programming a small Flintstones marathon on Dec. 14. According to CN News/Schedules, an unofficial X account that tracks Cartoon Network programming, this will mark the modern Stone Age family’s return to the channel after a 12-year hiatus.

As for what Flintstones fans can expect, CN will show a series of holiday specials. At 2 p.m. ET, Cartoon Network will showcase a holiday episode of The Flintstones from 1964, titled “Christmas Flintstone,” taken from Season 5. The plot follows Fred Flinstone (Alan Reed) as he fills in for Santa Claus.

At 2:30 p.m. ET, A Flintstone Christmas will air. This 1977 Yuletide special has a very similar plot, with Fred (Henry Corden) once again filling in for Saint Nick.

Promotional artwork for ‘A Flintstone Christmas Carol’ (Credit: Warner Bros.)

At 3:30 pm. ET, A Flintstones Christmas Carol, which is a prehistoric take on Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, will air. This version of the classic tale slots in Fred (Corden) as Scrooge, Wilma (Jean Vander Pyl) as the Ghost of Christmas Past, Barney (Frank Welker) as Scrooge’s employee, and Barney’s son Bamm-Bamm (Don Messick) as Tiny Tim.

CN News/Schedules reports that the animation-focused channel will also program similar marathons for Teen Titans Go, Adventure Time, Regular Show, Scooby-Doo shows and various Looney Tunes properties.