‘The Crown’ Season 5: Princess Diana’s Friend Cuts Ties With Netflix Show Over Portrayal of Late Royal

While almost everyone loved the photos of Elizabeth Debicki wearing a recreation of Princess Diana’s famous “revenge dress” on the set of The Crown, one of Diana’s close friends has left the series over its portrayal of the late princess. Creator Peter Morgan brought in writer Jemima Khan to help him write the episodes that cover Diana’s last years before her death in 1997. Khan decided Morgan’s series did not handle Diana’s story as “respectfully or compassionately as I had hoped,” she said, reports The Sunday Times.

Although Khan has not spoken about her friendship with Diana, she agreed to help Morgan write Season 5 in 2019. “It was really important to me that the final years of my friend’s life be portrayed accurately and with compassion, as has not always happened in the past,” she said. The two, who were briefly romantically involved before breaking up earlier this year, began working on the script in September 2020 and stopped in February.

Their scripts focused on Diana’s romances after her split from Prince Charles, including heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and Harrods heir Dodi Fayed. The episodes were also centered on Diana’s BBC and her trips to Pakistan. Khan left the project because she didn’t agree with the direction the episodes were going. She then asked her contributions to be removed and refused a writing credit, reports the Times.

Before she worked with Morgan, Khan praised The Crown, especially Season 4, which brought in Emma Corrin to play Princess Diana during the years Margaret Thatcher was the U.K. Prime Minister. However, a spokesman for The Crown production disputed Khan’s claim that she was hired as a writer.

“Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan, and a vocal public supporter of The Crown since season one,” a spokesperson told the Times. “She has been part of a wide network of well-informed and varied sources who have provided extensive background information to our writers and research team – providing context for the drama that is The Crown. She has never been contracted as a writer on the series.”

Season 5 is expected to pick up after Season 4 ended and continue through Diana’s death. Dominic West will star opposite Debicki, taking over as Prince Charles from Josh O’Connor. Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II while Jonathan Pryce was cast as Prince Philip. Olivia Williams will play Camilla Parker Bowles in Season 5. Netflix is expected to release the new episodes in November 2022. A sixth season is also in the works.